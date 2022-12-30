Fire damages home on Georgetown Street in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A ranch-stryle brick home on Georgetown Street in Marion was heavily damaged by fire early Thursday morning, according to Marion Fire Rescue .

Crews responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the fire in the 800 block of Georgetown Street and found “significant fire” through the home. They stayed on the scene for several hours.

No injuries were reported, but the home was severely damaged, Marion Fire Rescue said.

The Marion Rural Fire Department provided manpower to help fight the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here .

