Marion, SC

Fire damages home on Georgetown Street in Marion

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YEtW_0jydhe6a00

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A ranch-stryle brick home on Georgetown Street in Marion was heavily damaged by fire early Thursday morning, according to Marion Fire Rescue .

Crews responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the fire in the 800 block of Georgetown Street and found “significant fire” through the home. They stayed on the scene for several hours.

No injuries were reported, but the home was severely damaged, Marion Fire Rescue said.

The Marion Rural Fire Department provided manpower to help fight the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

