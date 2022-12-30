Read full article on original website
13 Moroccans drown trying to reach Spanish territory
The bodies of 13 Moroccans have been recovered after their boat sank off the country's southern coast while attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands, Moroccan media reported. Spain is one of the main gateways for migrants to reach Europe. Tens of thousands also try each year from the coastlines of...
Thousands stranded at Philippine airports due to power outage
Tens of thousands of travellers were stranded at Philippine airports on Sunday after a power outage knocked out communication and radar equipment at the country's busiest hub in Manila, forcing hundreds of flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Aviation authorities detected a "technical issue" on Sunday morning involving the...
A Vietnamese boy fell into a hollow 10-inch wide concrete shaft that's 115 feet deep, sparking a national rescue effort
"I cannot understand how he fell into the hollow concrete pillar," said one official, citing the narrow 10-inch diameter of the pile.
Million yen per child to leave Tokyo – Japan’s offer to families
Japan’s government is offering ¥1m ($7,500) per child to families who move out of greater Tokyo, in an attempt to reverse population decline in the regions. The incentive – a dramatic rise from the previous relocation fee of ¥300,000 – will be introduced in April, according to Japanese media reports, as part of an official push to breathe life into declining towns and villages.
Alert issued in Kyiv after 'air attack': regional military administration
An alert was in effect for Kyiv on Monday after an "air attack", the regional military administration announced on Telegram, with the city's mayor citing explosions in one district. "Stay in shelters!" said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv region military administration. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said: "All emergency services are...
IS claims deadly attack in Egypt Suez Canal city
The Islamic State group said Saturday that it carried out a deadly attack on an Egyptian police checkpoint in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia the previous day. "A cell of soldiers of the caliphate managed to attack an Egyptian police roadblock... with a machine gun," the jihadist group's Amaq news agency said.
Death toll from Mexican prison attack rises to 19
An attack by gunmen on a Mexican prison left 19 people dead and allowed 25 inmates to escape, including a gang leader, the government said in an update on Monday. Ten guards, seven prisoners and two attackers died in the assault on Sunday in Ciudad Juarez near the border with the United States, Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval told reporters.
Charity races to save migrants despite Italy's new law
A charity rescue ship in the Mediterranean said Monday it was racing to help a migrant boat in distress, but feared doing so might break the far-right Italian government's new law on life-saving missions. "We are heading towards the boat in danger, to assist," Doctors Without Borders press officer Maurizio...
British couple among four killed in Australian chopper crash
A British couple were among four killed in a mid-air collision that left two mangled helicopters on a sandbank near an Australian tourist hotspot, investigators said Tuesday. One helicopter was taking off for a "tourist joy flight" along Queensland's scenic Gold Coast when its rotor blades smashed into the cockpit of another helicopter coming in to land, air safety commissioner Angus Mitchell said.
DR Congo recalls ambassador to France over suspected graft
The Democratic Republic of Congo has recalled its ambassador to France over suspected "financial misappropriation" in running its embassy in Paris, a letter verified by AFP has shown. Isabel Machik Ruth Tshombe, who had held the post since January 2022, on Saturday rejected the allegations. Tshombe has been ordered to...
