Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 42-41 loss to Georgia

ATLANTA -- C.J. Stroud’s final game as Ohio State’s starting quarterback ended with a 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl despite his best efforts. Stroud finished with 348 yards and four touchdowns on 23 of 34 passing while adding another 34 yards on the ground. He did his part to keep the Buckeyes’ season alive. But the Bulldogs did a little more to keep their run at a second straight national title going.
Oh, what could’ve been: Ohio State vs. Michigan football rivalry hits the reset button after playoff heartbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Buckeyes wanted revenge. The Wolverines wanted to leave no doubt. Both scripts were pre-written in Los Angeles. SoFi Stadium should be hosting the greatest college football spectacle of all time next Monday. Ohio State and Michigan, the sport’s mortal enemies, should be playing for a championship. It should be a rare first in the century-old rivalry.
How Zach Harrison, J.T. Tuimoloau and the rest of Ohio State’s defense graded vs. Georgia

ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s defense couldn’t hold up its end of the bargain in its 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. It marked the second straight game that the Buckeyes had given up 40-plus points. They also fell victim to numerous explosive plays that allowed the Bulldogs to stick around long enough for them to put together a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State football’s Javontae Jean-Baptiste enters transfer portal for final year of eligibility

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After five seasons with Ohio State football, Javontae Jean-Baptiste will conclude his career elsewhere. Jean-Baptiste entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, as first reported by On3. He becomes the fourth OSU scholarship defensive player to enter the portal since the end of the regular season, joining linebacker Teradja Mitchell and safeties Jaylen Johnson and Jantzen Dunn.
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Georgia

ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s season came down to a final-minute drive at the end of the game with a chance to knock off Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, what started as a quality drive halted at the Bulldog’s 32-yard line, forcing Noah Ruggles to kick a field goal from a distance he’d never found success. Unlike how he capped off the Rose Bowl with a chip shot, he could quite knock in a 50-yarder as the Buckeyes fell 42-41.
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- After spending two weeks on the outside, Ohio State men’s basketball returned to the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, coming in at No. 23. The Buckeyes have won three straight coming off its loss to North Carolina in the CBS Sports classic, with the last coming in a 73-57 road win over Northwestern as they head into conference play for good. They are one of four newly ranked teams this week Their return to ranked status gives the Big Ten four ranked teams, with Purdue continuing to lead the way as the nation’s No. 1 team.
Ohio State’s Cade Stover leaves Peach Bowl with apparent injury

ATLANTA -- Cade Stover left in the first half of Ohio State’s Peach Bowl matchup against Georgia with an injury after making his first catch. Stover left at the end of the first quarter holding his back, and didn’t return. His absence forced OSU to replace him with a series of jumbo packages, given it was already with Gee Scott Jr. as a game-time decision. As a result, Joe Royer and Sam Hart saw meaningful snaps for the first time all season.
