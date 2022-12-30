Read full article on original website
Football Gallery: No. 4 Ohio State falls 42-41 to No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State football vs. Georgia in Peach Bowl broke Buckeye hearts, and ratings records
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal broke the hearts of millions of Buckeye fans, but the thriller also broke ratings records. According to ESPN public relations, the latter of the day’s semifinals brought in 22.1 million viewers. That made...
Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 42-41 loss to Georgia
ATLANTA -- C.J. Stroud’s final game as Ohio State’s starting quarterback ended with a 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl despite his best efforts. Stroud finished with 348 yards and four touchdowns on 23 of 34 passing while adding another 34 yards on the ground. He did his part to keep the Buckeyes’ season alive. But the Bulldogs did a little more to keep their run at a second straight national title going.
Oh, what could’ve been: Ohio State vs. Michigan football rivalry hits the reset button after playoff heartbreak
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Buckeyes wanted revenge. The Wolverines wanted to leave no doubt. Both scripts were pre-written in Los Angeles. SoFi Stadium should be hosting the greatest college football spectacle of all time next Monday. Ohio State and Michigan, the sport’s mortal enemies, should be playing for a championship. It should be a rare first in the century-old rivalry.
How Zach Harrison, J.T. Tuimoloau and the rest of Ohio State’s defense graded vs. Georgia
ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s defense couldn’t hold up its end of the bargain in its 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. It marked the second straight game that the Buckeyes had given up 40-plus points. They also fell victim to numerous explosive plays that allowed the Bulldogs to stick around long enough for them to put together a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State football’s fourth-quarter fake punt could have crippled Georgia. What happened?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football had everything lined up again — the field position, the distance-to-go, and most importantly the element of surprise. The chance to spring a fake punt on Michigan back on Nov. 26 fizzled due to an on-field miscommunication.
Ohio State football’s Javontae Jean-Baptiste enters transfer portal for final year of eligibility
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After five seasons with Ohio State football, Javontae Jean-Baptiste will conclude his career elsewhere. Jean-Baptiste entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, as first reported by On3. He becomes the fourth OSU scholarship defensive player to enter the portal since the end of the regular season, joining linebacker Teradja Mitchell and safeties Jaylen Johnson and Jantzen Dunn.
Ryan Day giving up play calling? Plus fake punts, C.J. Stroud and are Ohio State fans more hopeful or angry? Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Buckeye Talk episode for Monday evening/Tuesday morning, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means continue to react to Ohio State’s loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff with the help of the results of a text subscriber survey. (Try the texts at 614-350-3315).
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Georgia
ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s season came down to a final-minute drive at the end of the game with a chance to knock off Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, what started as a quality drive halted at the Bulldog’s 32-yard line, forcing Noah Ruggles to kick a field goal from a distance he’d never found success. Unlike how he capped off the Rose Bowl with a chip shot, he could quite knock in a 50-yarder as the Buckeyes fell 42-41.
Is Ohio State football’s Ryan Day giving up play calling duties next season?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s offensive operation during games may be set for an overhaul. On ESPN College Game Day in advance of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Kirk Herbstreit said Day told him he does not plan to call plays next season. The former Buckeye quarterback and ESPN analyst said the conversation came up in conversations prior to the Peach Bowl.
Why Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. did not return to the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
ATLANTA — Sitting at his locker, one of the first inside the entrance to Ohio State football’s locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Marvin Harrison Jr. showed no signs of trauma or distress. About 90 minutes earlier, the All-America receiver lay crumpled underneath a goal post. He elevated to...
Ohio State loses to Georgia postgame: What a 42-41 heartbreaker means for the Buckeyes -- Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA -- On this postgame Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are ringing in the New Year in the wee hours after Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The guys focus on three main...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- After spending two weeks on the outside, Ohio State men’s basketball returned to the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, coming in at No. 23. The Buckeyes have won three straight coming off its loss to North Carolina in the CBS Sports classic, with the last coming in a 73-57 road win over Northwestern as they head into conference play for good. They are one of four newly ranked teams this week Their return to ranked status gives the Big Ten four ranked teams, with Purdue continuing to lead the way as the nation’s No. 1 team.
What is Cade Stover’s status after Ohio State football’s tight end went to the hospital during the Peach Bowl?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football tight end Cade Stover returned to Columbus with the team Sunday morning after leaving the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia with a back injury. A team spokesperson said the tight end was still being evaluated and undergoing some additional testing today. Stover went...
Ohio State vs. Georgia: Watch Peach Bowl, College Football Playoff semifinal 2022 for free (12/31/22)
ATLANTA, Ga. — C.J. Stroud and Ohio State face defending national champion Georgia on Saturday night in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal. Kickoff from Atlanta is at 8 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu + Live...
Ohio State’s Cade Stover leaves Peach Bowl with apparent injury
ATLANTA -- Cade Stover left in the first half of Ohio State’s Peach Bowl matchup against Georgia with an injury after making his first catch. Stover left at the end of the first quarter holding his back, and didn’t return. His absence forced OSU to replace him with a series of jumbo packages, given it was already with Gee Scott Jr. as a game-time decision. As a result, Joe Royer and Sam Hart saw meaningful snaps for the first time all season.
Xavier Johnson’s spin-move touchdown gives Ohio State a 28-24 halftime lead over Georgia
ATLANTA — Ohio State football’s season opened with a big touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Xavier Johnson. The former walk-on used another well-timed touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 28-24 halftime lead over Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. And he conjured a technique from OSU lore to finish the play.
