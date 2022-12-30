Read full article on original website
Related
Britain Soccer Premier League
A tribute to soccer legend Pele is shown on screen ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Pele died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in Brazil at the age of 82. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Shunned by youth, Morocco cosmetic oil craft faces uncertain future
Morocco's argan oil is highly prized by the cosmetics industry, yet it is now mostly produced by elderly workers, raising questions about how long the artisanal practice can continue. A dozen women, sitting on the floor of a workshop inland from Essaouira, a port town on Morocco's Atlantic coast, work...
Ronaldo arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of grand Al Nassr unveiling
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Riyadh ahead of his grand unveiling before thousands of fans at Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr club on Tuesday, after sealing a shock move estimated at more than 200 million euros. The 37-year-old, a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, touched down in the capital...
'Historic moment': Saudis flock to buy Ronaldo shirts after Al Nassr deal
Only hours after Cristiano Ronaldo penned a two-year contract with Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, crowds flocked to a football kit store in Riyadh to buy the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's new club jersey. Abdulmohsen al-Ayyban, 41, and his nine-year old son, Nayef, were among those queueing at Al Nassr club's...
In a bit of a pickle: Badosa's bizarre cure for United Cup cramps
Spain's Paula Badosa drank to success on Sunday when she overcame cramping at the United Cup by sipping pickle juice. Badosa beat Britain's Harriet Dart 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in the mixed teams event but only after calling for an unusual tonic in the second set of the round robin clash.
