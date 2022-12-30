ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria

After Kenny Pickett himself and his family (maybe?), Stephen A. Smith is probably the most hyped over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s clutch touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. With the Steelers trailing the Ravens 13-9 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Pickett got over his rough start and finally came […] The post Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear

The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later

Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played against South Carolina for a couple of years now, but his impact can still be felt when they play his former football team Clemson. The current QB for the Jacksonville Jaguars tore up the Gamecocks during his time there for the Tigers. It’s hardly a surprise, then, when South Carolina fans […] The post Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia

Ohio State football experienced one of the most heartbreaking ends to a season ever on Saturday night. After falling behind 42-41 with less than a minute remaining in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, the Buckeyes quickly drove down the field to give themselves a chance at a game-winning field goal. Unfortunately for them, the kick […] The post Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on field with scary injury on MNF

A scary situation on the field occurred Monday night in the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered what appears to be a brain injury after taking a big hit in the first quarter (via Michael David Smith of  Pro Football Talk). The game has been stopped as […] The post Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on field with scary injury on MNF appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win

Naysaying fans across the country weren’t the only ones who believed Alabama football had nothing to play for in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide’s counterpart Kansas State Wildcats even went public with that assumption, questioning whether Alabama’s horde of highly ranked recruits had the “heart” to battle with the purple-and-silver after missing out on […] The post Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tennessean

NFL announces when Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars will play for AFC South title

The Tennessee Titans showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a playoff spot and an AFC South title officially has a time and date. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jaguars (8-8) with a postseason berth at stake at 7:15 p.m. CT Saturday on ESPN and ABC, per an NFL announcement. The NFL doesn't announce times for any Week 18 games until the days before the games, allowing for games with the biggest playoff implications to receive the largest platforms.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Lee Corso slaps Ohio State with harsh prediction before College Football Playoff vs. Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes head into Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal as a clear underdog against defending champions Georgia. And if you’re asking CFB analyst Lee Corso if they have any chance of winning this game, he is increasingly confident the Bulldogs will roll over the Big Ten standouts. Via Brad Galli: “Lee Corso on […] The post Lee Corso slaps Ohio State with harsh prediction before College Football Playoff vs. Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy