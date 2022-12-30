Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria
After Kenny Pickett himself and his family (maybe?), Stephen A. Smith is probably the most hyped over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s clutch touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. With the Steelers trailing the Ravens 13-9 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Pickett got over his rough start and finally came […] The post Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear
The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later
Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played against South Carolina for a couple of years now, but his impact can still be felt when they play his former football team Clemson. The current QB for the Jacksonville Jaguars tore up the Gamecocks during his time there for the Tigers. It’s hardly a surprise, then, when South Carolina fans […] The post Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
Ohio State football experienced one of the most heartbreaking ends to a season ever on Saturday night. After falling behind 42-41 with less than a minute remaining in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, the Buckeyes quickly drove down the field to give themselves a chance at a game-winning field goal. Unfortunately for them, the kick […] The post Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
atozsports.com
Clemson QB Cade Klubnik learned one thing about Tennessee the hard way in the Orange Bowl
Clemson Tigers true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik learned one thing about the Tennessee Vols the hard way on Friday night in the Orange Bowl. Klubnik, who made his first career start in Clemson’s 31-14 loss to Tennessee, played well in the Orange Bowl and he showed that he has the talent to be a star in the ACC.
atozsports.com
Watch: Referee who flagged Josh Heupel had another weird interaction with Tennessee’s head coach in Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel had a hard time with one specific official in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. Early in Tennessee’s win against Clemson, Heupel was flagged for a penalty for something he said to an official. Jomboy, the internet legend who is known as the...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on field with scary injury on MNF
A scary situation on the field occurred Monday night in the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered what appears to be a brain injury after taking a big hit in the first quarter (via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). The game has been stopped as […] The post Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on field with scary injury on MNF appeared first on ClutchPoints.
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Steelers RB Najee Harris hilariously hijacks interview for Kenny Pickett, Mike Tomlin shoutouts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in this thing. After a season-preserving win taken in the final minute against the Baltimore Ravens, running back Najee Harris was all smiles and good vibes during the postgame interview. In fact, he was a little too ecstatic. So much so that he took the...
Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win
Naysaying fans across the country weren’t the only ones who believed Alabama football had nothing to play for in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide’s counterpart Kansas State Wildcats even went public with that assumption, questioning whether Alabama’s horde of highly ranked recruits had the “heart” to battle with the purple-and-silver after missing out on […] The post Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Clemson football HC Dabo Swinney’s blunt response to critics after Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers football program were defeated handily by the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl by a score of 31-14 on Friday night. The Orange Bowl result was a major step forward for the Volunteers, as well as a big step back for the Tigers. In...
atozsports.com
Where Pro Football Focus predicts Hendon Hooker will be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker had one of the best seasons of any college football player in 2022. Hooker, who should’ve been a Heisman finalist, passed for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just two interceptions in 11 games. He also rushed for 430 yards and five touchdowns. Despite those...
atozsports.com
Former Titans QB has a bold take on who Tennessee should start at QB vs. Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. They were massively short handed once again due to injuries. That being said, they performed better than expectations against one of the top teams in the NFC. It was a close game for about three and a half...
Lamar Jackson’s Week 18 injury update from Ravens’ John Harbaugh isn’t promising
Lamar Jackson has missed the Baltimore Ravens’ past 4 games due to injury. And the latest injury update on the star QB from John Harbaugh doesn’t bode well for Jackson ahead of Week 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Kyle Phoenix Barber. “I don’t know,” Harbaugh said in...
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols defender will have fans feeling differently about Tennessee’s defense
The Tennessee Vols‘ defense was heavily criticized this season despite finishing as the No. 35 scoring defense in the nation. Most of the criticism stems from the Vols’ loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in November. Tennessee gave up 63 points to South Carolina — by far the...
NFL announces when Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars will play for AFC South title
The Tennessee Titans showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a playoff spot and an AFC South title officially has a time and date. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jaguars (8-8) with a postseason berth at stake at 7:15 p.m. CT Saturday on ESPN and ABC, per an NFL announcement. The NFL doesn't announce times for any Week 18 games until the days before the games, allowing for games with the biggest playoff implications to receive the largest platforms.
Lee Corso slaps Ohio State with harsh prediction before College Football Playoff vs. Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes head into Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal as a clear underdog against defending champions Georgia. And if you’re asking CFB analyst Lee Corso if they have any chance of winning this game, he is increasingly confident the Bulldogs will roll over the Big Ten standouts. Via Brad Galli: “Lee Corso on […] The post Lee Corso slaps Ohio State with harsh prediction before College Football Playoff vs. Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
