ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
orangecoast.com

Read Our Editor’s Note On The January 2023 Top Doctors Issue

When I first heard that Orange County Museum of Art was planning a 24-hour celebration for its October opening, I floated the idea of going in the middle of the night to my family. “It will be fun to see who else might be there at 2 a.m., and we can have the museum to ourselves!”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

14 Free Things to Do in Orange, CA

Orange is a charming city in North Orange County, California, with a rich history worth discovering. From historic districts to outdoor activities, there are plenty of things to do in Orange. What's attractive about this city is that many of its attractions are free. You don't need to spend money...
ORANGE, CA
Daily Beast

How the Hell Did This Snowy Owl End Up in the O.C.?

A snowy owl has settled in Orange County, California, delighting local residents and befuddling bird experts, who are wondering how it ended up there. The raptor, accustomed to the arctic, showed up in Cypress, about 25 miles from Los Angeles, a few weeks ago. “It’s like seeing Santa Claus on a beach,” Nancy Caruso, a marine biologist, told The New York Times. “Like that out of place, but cool.” While snowy owls do travel southward in winter, it’s extremely rare to see one near southern California, said Lori Arent of the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

New Homes for Unused Rose Parade Float Flowers

So, what happens to all the flowers that aren’t used on floats for the Rose Parade?. They used to be thrown away, until Keith and Sue Jesson starting picking up the soon-to-be discarded flowers. With the help of hundreds of volunteers, the flowers are collected in large buckets and transported to a staging area where they are bundled into bouquets.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
BoardingArea

Review: Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, California

I decided to book a staycation trip at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel for a Christmas and late birthday celebration with my family. I was excited as this would complete the California Ritz-Carlton Coastal Collection as I’ve stayed at Half Moon Bay and Santa Barbara already. To foreshadow how this review is going to go, I rank Half Moon Bay the best of the three California coast Ritz’s, followed by Santa Barbara, with Laguna Niguel last.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

2023 Rose Parade Weather and Colorado Boulevard Camping Tips

It will be a chilly (SoCal standard) 2023 Rose Parade weather in Pasadena with a chance of light showers, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The weather service predicts the weather on Monday to be upper 40s and rising to low-60’s throughout the day. Rose Parade Day. The...
PASADENA, CA
welikela.com

A Big List of Things To Do This January in L.A. [2023]

Need a head start to planning out your January in Los Angeles?. Check out our rundown below for a bevy of inspired ideas, including Lunar New Year’s fests, new art exhibitions, the Pacific Opera Project, a guided L.A. River walk, MLK Day celebrations, Dance Camera West, Da Poetry Lounge, NatGeo Live, and more. And remember, if you want free museum ideas for the month ahead, check out our cheatsheet here. Hope you have a great start to 2023!
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy