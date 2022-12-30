Read full article on original website
How a Citizens’ Panel Reshaped Orange County’s State and Federal Elections
When Orange County voters cast ballots in the November 2022 election, there was a major force that transformed how local communities will be represented in Sacramento and Washington, D.C. A citizens redistricting panel. More than a decade ago, California voters yanked redistricting of Congressional and state legislative lines out of...
orangecoast.com
Read Our Editor’s Note On The January 2023 Top Doctors Issue
When I first heard that Orange County Museum of Art was planning a 24-hour celebration for its October opening, I floated the idea of going in the middle of the night to my family. “It will be fun to see who else might be there at 2 a.m., and we can have the museum to ourselves!”
travellens.co
14 Free Things to Do in Orange, CA
Orange is a charming city in North Orange County, California, with a rich history worth discovering. From historic districts to outdoor activities, there are plenty of things to do in Orange. What's attractive about this city is that many of its attractions are free. You don't need to spend money...
Daily Beast
How the Hell Did This Snowy Owl End Up in the O.C.?
A snowy owl has settled in Orange County, California, delighting local residents and befuddling bird experts, who are wondering how it ended up there. The raptor, accustomed to the arctic, showed up in Cypress, about 25 miles from Los Angeles, a few weeks ago. “It’s like seeing Santa Claus on a beach,” Nancy Caruso, a marine biologist, told The New York Times. “Like that out of place, but cool.” While snowy owls do travel southward in winter, it’s extremely rare to see one near southern California, said Lori Arent of the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center.
The weird and strange stories from 2022
These are not among the biggest stories of 2022, or the most-read or the subjects of best photos or videos. They’re just weird. The post The weird and strange stories from 2022 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newportbeachindy.com
Life Savers Foundation of OC Presents Inaugural Gala at Balboa Bay Resort January 19
Life Savers Foundation of Orange County, which grants financial assistance and raises awareness to the crucial need for living organ donors, is presenting its inaugural gala on Thursday, January 19 at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. Founding Chair Mrs. Carole Pickup, Executive Director Dr. John Huffman, and Co-Chair and...
coloradoboulevard.net
New Homes for Unused Rose Parade Float Flowers
So, what happens to all the flowers that aren’t used on floats for the Rose Parade?. They used to be thrown away, until Keith and Sue Jesson starting picking up the soon-to-be discarded flowers. With the help of hundreds of volunteers, the flowers are collected in large buckets and transported to a staging area where they are bundled into bouquets.
Irvine Leaders Stick With Embattled Green Power Agency, Commit to Cleaning It Up
Irvine is set to remain a member of Orange County’s controversial green power agency for at least the next six months after a lengthy discussion about potentially pulling out on Thursday morning. City Council members voted 3-2 to stay in and reevaluate the situation in six months, pledging to...
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
Review: Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, California
I decided to book a staycation trip at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel for a Christmas and late birthday celebration with my family. I was excited as this would complete the California Ritz-Carlton Coastal Collection as I’ve stayed at Half Moon Bay and Santa Barbara already. To foreshadow how this review is going to go, I rank Half Moon Bay the best of the three California coast Ritz’s, followed by Santa Barbara, with Laguna Niguel last.
foxla.com
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
McDonald: OC Veterans and OC Black Chamber of Commerce Bring Black Buffalo Soldiers Corps to the Rose Parade
Orange County Veterans and the Orange County Black Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the Rose Parade appearance of highly decorated heroes of all Black Buffalo Soldiers Corps. It has been my (Bobby McDonald) lifelong mission as an Orange County veteran leader and President of the Orange County Black Chamber of...
San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain as 2023 gets underway
More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 following an atmospheric river that dropped a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area as well as heavy snow in higher elevations on New Year's Eve. Because of the saturated...
Tamales Elena y Antojitos Hints at Big Plans
The lauded Afro-Mexican food truck has future projects in mind, perhaps opening another brick-and-mortar
coloradoboulevard.net
2023 Rose Parade Weather and Colorado Boulevard Camping Tips
It will be a chilly (SoCal standard) 2023 Rose Parade weather in Pasadena with a chance of light showers, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The weather service predicts the weather on Monday to be upper 40s and rising to low-60’s throughout the day. Rose Parade Day. The...
welikela.com
A Big List of Things To Do This January in L.A. [2023]
Need a head start to planning out your January in Los Angeles?. Check out our rundown below for a bevy of inspired ideas, including Lunar New Year’s fests, new art exhibitions, the Pacific Opera Project, a guided L.A. River walk, MLK Day celebrations, Dance Camera West, Da Poetry Lounge, NatGeo Live, and more. And remember, if you want free museum ideas for the month ahead, check out our cheatsheet here. Hope you have a great start to 2023!
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County
A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
