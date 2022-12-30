ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

OSU grade card: Lack of defensive stops was big

A grade card on Ohio State’s 42-41 loss against Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal game:. Quarterback C.J. Stroud played one of his better games this season, including rushing 12 times for 34 yards, highlighted by a 27-yard run on OSU’s last chance drive in the final minute of the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Local graduates from UD, earns Dean’s List

Drew Spendlove, Wilmington High School Class of 2018, graduated from the University of Dayton (UD) on Dec. 17, 2022 with a bachelor of mechanical engineering (BME) degree and earned Dean’s List with a 4.0 GPS for the fall 2022 term. Spendlove accepted a position with GE Aerospace in its...
WILMINGTON, OH
YEAR IN REVIEW: Key local stories from Sept.-Oct.

WILMINGTON (Sept. 9)— A local judge and beloved member of the community has passed away unexpectedly. Judge Michael T. Daugherty, 53, died at his residence early Thursday morning. Judge Daugherty served as the Clinton County Municipal Court Judge since the summer of 2015. City of Wilmington Safety Director Brian...
WILMINGTON, OH
Wilmington Police Department reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 42-year-old Blanchester...
WILMINGTON, OH
County officials sworn in

Mike McCarty, left, gets sworn in for another term as Clinton County Commissioner by Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck. Terry Habermehl, left, gets sworn in for another term as county auditor by Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

