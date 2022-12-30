Top WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke with WrestleRant on topics such as how his mindset has changed as far as wrestling goes and how he is more worried about doing good stuff and stuff that the fans enjoy than wanting bigger things for himself because he has missed out on enjoying moments he really should have enjoyed, but he is not gonna do that anymore. Owens also spoke about how his mindset shifting is a lot healthier and it’s probably gonna help him be a better performer as well.

2 DAYS AGO