Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's SmackDown topping the attendance list at 13,017 tickets sold and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 4,229 tickets. WWE didn't hold a live episode of RAW as the company instead aired a best-of episode.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Talks Vince McMahon Releasing Chyna From WWE Due To Her Demand For A Big Money Contract
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how Chyna wanted a WWE contract worth $1 million and how she was let go by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as they could not give her the contract she wanted.
rajah.com
Bruce Prichard On Who The Late Great Don West Really Was
WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently took to his "Something To Wrestle With" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how the late great Don West not only worked in TNA Wrestling as a color commentator, but he's also the person who made TNA profitable and he even did all of their merchandising. Prichard also talked about how the late great Don West would always figure out ways to make things happen and he is just an absolute class act, who he learned an awful lot from.
rajah.com
Shane "Swerve" Strickland Talks About His Heel Turn In AEW
That is the group that Shane "Swerve" Strickland calls home after turning on his former Swerve In Our Glory partner Keith Lee with his Rick Ross-led faction. During a recent discussion with Stephanie Holland of The Root, Strickland spoke about his heel turn in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights.
rajah.com
Booker T Reveals He Was Initially Told Not To Do The Spinaroonie When He First Came To The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how when he first came to WWE from WCW he was told not to shake anybody’s hand, acknowledge anybody or even do the Spinaroonie.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Talks Never Wanting To Discuss The Montreal Screwjob Again
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he never wants to discuss the 1997 Survivor Series Event again in his life as. Well as thinking what was going through the mind of former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon when he said "Bret screwed Bret."
rajah.com
Nyla Rose Talks Fantasy Lead-In To AEW Dynamite
During her recent chat with Fightful, former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Nyla Rose discussed a "pure fantasy world lead-in" to AEW Dynamite. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where "The Native Beast" touches on this topic:. “My ideal lead in, just pure fantasy world?,” she said....
rajah.com
Konnan Reacts To Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo's Missed AAA Bookings
Why did All Elite Wrestling stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo fail to appear at last week's AAA Noche De Campeones event?. Who better to ask than AAA creative consultant Konnan?. During the latest edition of his own Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan explained the reason behind the former AAA...
rajah.com
Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Trying To Get NFL Legend John Madden To Call WrestleMania
John Madden would have made for an interest special commentator on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." During the latest installment of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard reflected on WWE trying to get the NFL legend to work a WrestleMania event. Featured below is an excerpt from...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Reflects On WWE Superstar Refusing To Sell For Joanie "Chyna" Laurer
Not everyone was lining up to sell for Joanie Laurer back in the days. WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley spoke about Ahmed Johnson refusing to sell for Chyna back in the day in WWE during a recent installment of his "Foley Is Pod" program. “No [on if he...
rajah.com
Mike Mondo Reveals Elijah Burke Turned Down Joining The Spirit Squad
Former WWE Star Mike Mondo (Mikey) recently appeared on the Cafe de Rene show to talk about a variety of topics such as how fellow former WWE Star Elijah Burke turned down joining The Spirit Squad stable and how he did the right thing because he ended up having a really good and luscious wrestling career after that.
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Says His Mindset Towards Professional Wrestling Has Changed
Top WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke with WrestleRant on topics such as how his mindset has changed as far as wrestling goes and how he is more worried about doing good stuff and stuff that the fans enjoy than wanting bigger things for himself because he has missed out on enjoying moments he really should have enjoyed, but he is not gonna do that anymore. Owens also spoke about how his mindset shifting is a lot healthier and it’s probably gonna help him be a better performer as well.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Reason Bobby Lashley Was Released From IMPACT Wrestling Back In 2010
Bobby Lashley's exit from TNA Wrestling in 2010 was one of the subjects focused on during the latest installment of 83 Weeks. On the episode of the official podcast hosted by Eric Bischoff, the longtime pro wrestling executive and on-air performer reflected on Lashley's release from TNA. Featured below are...
rajah.com
WrestleMania 39 Go-Home Episode Of WWE Monday Night RAW Almost A Sellout
WWE will be holding their WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and the promotion will also be holding the WrestleMania 39 go-home episode of WWE RAW on Monday, March 27 from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
rajah.com
Mike Chioda Reveals One Of His Favorite Wrestling Matches In 2022
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as one of his favorite wrestling matches in 2022. Mike Chioda said:. “I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Says Top WWE Superstar Is His Wrestler Of 2022
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is his wrestler of 2022 as his work has been superior and he is the nucleus and the franchise player of the WWE and turned The Bloodline into a main event act.
rajah.com
Kevin Nash Offers High Praise For Batista's Work In New Netflix Project
Kevin Nash was impressed with Dave Bautista's work in a new Netflix project. On the latest episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend gave props to Batista for his work in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." “I thought Batista was good in it," Nash...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks His Relationship With All Elite Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how his relationship with All Elite Wrestling is not as good as it used to be, but that was his choice due to him and AEW President Tony Khan exchanging words and him criticizing Khan's booking decisions.
rajah.com
Shawn Michaels Talks About Common Use Of Super Kicks In Pro Wrestling Business
What does "The Heartbreak Kid" think about seeing the move he used as his finisher for years in WWE, the super-kick, being a commonly used move in the pro wrestling business these days?. Shawn Michaels spoke about this during a recent interview with Culture State covering all things pro wrestling.
rajah.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent On The WWE Main Roster
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post's Joseph Staszewski on topics such as his dream opponent on the WWE main roster. Solo Sikoa said:. “I always thought Rey Mysterio would be cool.” “He is a very, very...
Comments / 0