A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
East Texan’s Favorite Buc-ee’s in Terrell, Texas Made a Reporter’s ‘Best of’ List
For the most part, I think a safe guess would be 92 percent of Texans love Buc-ee's. Of that 92 percent, 100 percent would recommend a non-Texan family member of friend to visit Buc-ee's before heading home. In total, there are 34 Buc-ee's in Texas starting with the first store in Clute, Texas. A reporter decided to take a road trip of Texas for the sole purpose of ranking all 34 Buc-ee's in the state from worst to best. A quick spoiler - the Terrell Buc-ee's made the top 10 of this list.
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three great burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time they are around.
Where to Donate Clothes & More in DFW
In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.
Dallas, Texas Police Had Zero Patience With This New Years Eve Arrest
We all know the kind of craziness that happens on New Year's Eve. There are lots of drunk people and others just acting a fool before welcoming in the new year and that was on display on a video that has been capturing a ton of attention online out of Deep Ellum which is an area located within Dallas, Texas.
Watch: Lone Star NYE fireworks show from Dallas
Dallas welcomed 2023 with a massive 360-degree fireworks show on top of the iconic Reunion Tower.
Dallas has some of the best doctors (and the worst): Meet our neighborhood’s killer docs
In the 1870s, a bright young dentist — tall, lean, mustachioed and blonde, with a slight speech impediment and a nagging cough — opened his practice in Deep Ellum. The lanky Georgia native Henry John Holliday had earned a doctorate of dentistry at 19 and won three awards, including best set of gold teeth, at a Dallas County fair.
MICHAEL BUNKER: What sign ordinances say about you
Not long ago, I talked to a good friend who is a business owner in Downtown Brownwood. He explained to me the onerous nature of the sign ordinances downtown and how hard it was for him (or just about anyone else) to properly represent their business with signage. I agreed with him.
Rockwall County working out details of 'outer loop' in eastern part of county
Rockwall County’s growth is outstripping its transportation infrastructure’s capacity to keep pace. To make it right, the North Central Texas Coalition of Governments and the Texas Department of Transportation – along with county officials – are planning some serious overhauls of the highway system that courses through the county.
‘Superfan’ has eaten at Whataburger every day for 10 years. Here’s what she’s learned
Whataburger is a Texas staple and the fast food chain has no shortage of ardent fans. But there are regular fans and there are die-hard fans. Ashley Bean Thornton belongs to the latter category.
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
Thrifting in North Texas! This Dallas vintage shop has jewelry worn by Marilyn Monroe herself
Everybody loves a good deal, and one of the best ways to get quality products on a budget is secondhand.
Dallas weather: Severe storms possible on Monday
There is a possibility that some people living in North Texas could see some severe storms including, damaging wind, hail or even possibly a tornado on Monday. Many are waking up to cloudy, humid morning. There is a chance you will see some scattered showers in the morning hours depending...
North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
34-year-old cold case of murdered woman in Dallas County, Texas remains unsolved
On October 30, 1988, the body of a woman was found not far from Fairway Avenue in Dallas, Texas. She'd been strangled to death and left face down in a creek bed. By the time she was discovered, Fairway Jane Doe had been deceased for fifteen days.
WB I-30 lanes in Arlington closed after vehicle drives off roadway
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of I-30 in Arlington were shut down on Sunday night after a vehicle drove off the roadway and fell into the water below, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.Police said that at about 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, officers responded to calls about a wreck in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. They found that a vehicle had gone off of the road, down an embankment, and into the water. Rescue crews were called out to help, but one person was confirmed to be deceased. Another was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no information available about their identities.The crash caused police to shut down the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. while crews investigate and work to clear the wreck.The investigation is ongoing.
Local Radio Station Gets New-Year Revamp
A local radio station has kicked off the new year with a fresh coat of paint and a stronger focus on local music, artists, news, and entertainment. On January 1, Dallas-based Deep Ellum Radio (DER) relaunched its free online radio station to include an assortment of new music, podcasts, local news updates, and more.
Multiple agencies rescue man pinned under construction equipment in Hill County
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple agencies in Hill County responded to a man who was trapped under a piece of construction equipment, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. It happened in the 200 block of county road 1369, outside of Osceola at 4:38 in the afternoon.’. Hill...
Fiery Crash Closes Central Expressway Early Monday Morning
A fiery crash closed U.S. Highway 75 at Mockingbird Lane early Monday morning. The southbound lanes of Central Expressway were closed just after 4 a.m. when a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. The truck crashed into the lane divider and burst into flames. The driver of the...
