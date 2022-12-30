Read full article on original website
Related
Video Game Workers Win Microsoft’s First U.S. Union
In a major breakthrough for labor organizing in tech, video game workers at The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle developer ZeniMax Studios have successfully organized Microsoft’s first U.S. union. A majority of quality assurance (QA) professionals at the developer opted to join the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union in a card count whose results were tabulated on Tuesday, the CWA announced. Microsoft subsequently voluntarily recognized the union, adhering to a set of labor principles that vice chair and president Brad Smith published in June, which stated the company did not believe it was beneficial to resist organizing drives. The Hollywood Reporter...
Washington Examiner
Google releases free software for smaller websites to moderate terrorist content
Google has released new free software meant to give smaller companies tools to take down terrorist content as the search engine fends off pressure from European regulators. Jigsaw, an entity within the Big Tech giant dedicated to cybersecurity and geopolitical issues, released the software in partnership with the UN-based Tech Against Terrorism initiative. The free software will help websites identify terrorist content, as identified by a Big Tech partnership, that is spread through comments and third-party links and alert human moderators so they can remove content expediently. This new software arrives as lawmakers from the European Union and the United Kingdom increase legal pressure on Big Tech to actively remove the content.
Facebook whistleblower says company isn’t ‘committed’ to civic integrity
Frances Haugen, who became known as the Facebook whistleblower after she released thousands of documents about the platform’s content moderation policies and algorithm, said the company is not “committed” to civic integrity. Haugen said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Facebook is more concerned with its stock prices and profit margins than public safety. She…
Apple to raise battery service fees for out-of-warranty devices
Apple is increasing out-of-warranty battery service fees for several of its products, including iPhones, early this year. Changes are slated to occur on March 1.
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: Some of the biggest energy stories to start the year
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. NEWS ROUNDUP: Some of the biggest energy stories as we start the new year... Russia bans...
It's hard to see what an avowed far-right militant 'would be doing much differently' than Elon Musk with his Twitter policies, extremism expert says
Extremism expert J.M. Berger says that Musk is shifting the conversation on Twitter to favor right-wing extremist figures.
Judge Rules Not to Dismiss ‘Made in USA’ Lawsuit Against New Balance
Almost a year after New Balance customers filed a complaint in a U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts against New Balance, claiming its “Made in USA” branding on certain products were deceptive, a judge has denied the footwear maker’s motion to dismiss the claim. In the original suit, filed in December 2021, plaintiffs alleged that New Balance products bearing this tagline are not entirely made in the USA, which makes the marketing misleading. The complaint, which includes over 100 members, is seeking $5 million in damages. In the recent update to the complaint, the judge ruled that “plaintiffs have sufficiently...
Comments / 0