Wausau, WI

WSAW

Aspirus Wausau Hospital welcomes New Years baby

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital says their first baby of the year arrived at 7:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Cailum Abel Berger weighted 8 pounds 10 ounces. He was 20 inches long. Cailum, his parents and his one older brother are from Rhinelander.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
WESTON, WI
wxpr.org

Pelican River Forest in limbo after lawmaker anonymously objects to funding

In November of 2021, Clint Miller walked along a leaf-covered logging road through the Pelican River Forest. He’s the Central Midwest Regional Director for the Conservation Fund, a national organization dedicated to buying land with the goal of conserving it for forest management and recreation. At that time, the group had recently closed the deal to purchase the property.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 28, 2022

Larry D. Johnson, 60, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 25, 2022. Larry was born on February 11, 1962, to David and Gertrude Johnson in Merrill, WI. He was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Merrill. The Johnson family moved to Wausau in 1965. Larry was confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and was a 1980 graduate of Wausau West. Larry was united in marriage to Terri Marschall at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau on July 26, 1986.
WAUSAU, WI
stevenspoint.news

What’s old is new again

Local baby names continued a retro trajectory in 2022. STEVENS POINT/MARSHFIELD – Central Wisconsin health systems are reporting a continued trajectory to revive old-fashioned names through 2022. Parenting magazines and websites report the trend as a nationwide following of the “100-Year Rule,” which is based on the assumption that...
MARSHFIELD, WI
spmetrowire.com

County’s top attorney to retire

Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
antigotimes.com

City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Motion sensor lights will help deter some criminals, use them when possible. A resident came into the safety building reporting his vehicle had been stolen. Officers received report of a hit and run near Neva Rd. Officers responded to an open call coming from...
ANTIGO, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Fire & Rescue Responds to Gas Leak Outside of Festival Foods

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On the morning of January 2, Marshfield Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the rear parking lot of Festival Foods for a possible natural gas leak. Upon arrival, responders met with the store director who stated there was a smell of natural gas near the loading docks, which is near the building’s gas meter.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite

This week’s featured cocktail is a delicious treat for an icy winter day. Delicious! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite. 1 1/2 oz Tequila. 3/4 oz. White chocolate. 1/4...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

2 arrested after report of shooting in Waupaca County

EMBARRASS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested on New Year’s Eve, including the victim, after a report that a man was shot in the village of Embarrass in Waupaca County. Dispatchers received a call shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday from a neighbor who thought they heard a shooting on the 300-block of High Street, according to an investigator.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

9 suspects arrested after Adams County drug sweep

TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine area residents during a drug investigation Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office carried out a search in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie. Nine people were found in the home and were arrested after methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were seized.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search

THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
CLARK COUNTY, WI

