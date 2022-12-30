Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
WSAW
Aspirus Wausau Hospital welcomes New Years baby
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital says their first baby of the year arrived at 7:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Cailum Abel Berger weighted 8 pounds 10 ounces. He was 20 inches long. Cailum, his parents and his one older brother are from Rhinelander.
wxpr.org
Searching for mudpuppies, Langlade County death, joining the Rose Parade
Mudpuppies in Wisconsin could help determine the health of lake environments, Deerbrook man killed in a Langlade County crash, Northwoods band members plan to participate in the Rose Parade could be used for other small schools in the future.
WSAW
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
wxpr.org
Pelican River Forest in limbo after lawmaker anonymously objects to funding
In November of 2021, Clint Miller walked along a leaf-covered logging road through the Pelican River Forest. He’s the Central Midwest Regional Director for the Conservation Fund, a national organization dedicated to buying land with the goal of conserving it for forest management and recreation. At that time, the group had recently closed the deal to purchase the property.
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Wausau area obituaries December 28, 2022
Larry D. Johnson, 60, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 25, 2022. Larry was born on February 11, 1962, to David and Gertrude Johnson in Merrill, WI. He was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Merrill. The Johnson family moved to Wausau in 1965. Larry was confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and was a 1980 graduate of Wausau West. Larry was united in marriage to Terri Marschall at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau on July 26, 1986.
stevenspoint.news
What’s old is new again
Local baby names continued a retro trajectory in 2022. STEVENS POINT/MARSHFIELD – Central Wisconsin health systems are reporting a continued trajectory to revive old-fashioned names through 2022. Parenting magazines and websites report the trend as a nationwide following of the “100-Year Rule,” which is based on the assumption that...
WSAW
Stevens Point, Portage County Tavern League providing safe rides home on New Year’s Eve
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - At Guu’s On Main, it’s a double party on Saturday night with New Year’s Eve and their “Guu’s-aversary.”. “We’ve got a band called Save Point, they’re gonna start at ten o’clock. And we’re also gonna have a little champagne toast at midnight,” said Kellen Ferkey, owner of Guu’s On Main.
spmetrowire.com
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Motion sensor lights will help deter some criminals, use them when possible. A resident came into the safety building reporting his vehicle had been stolen. Officers received report of a hit and run near Neva Rd. Officers responded to an open call coming from...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Fire & Rescue Responds to Gas Leak Outside of Festival Foods
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On the morning of January 2, Marshfield Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the rear parking lot of Festival Foods for a possible natural gas leak. Upon arrival, responders met with the store director who stated there was a smell of natural gas near the loading docks, which is near the building’s gas meter.
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite
This week’s featured cocktail is a delicious treat for an icy winter day. Delicious! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite. 1 1/2 oz Tequila. 3/4 oz. White chocolate. 1/4...
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
WBAY Green Bay
2 arrested after report of shooting in Waupaca County
EMBARRASS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested on New Year’s Eve, including the victim, after a report that a man was shot in the village of Embarrass in Waupaca County. Dispatchers received a call shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday from a neighbor who thought they heard a shooting on the 300-block of High Street, according to an investigator.
nbc15.com
9 suspects arrested after Adams County drug sweep
TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine area residents during a drug investigation Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office carried out a search in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie. Nine people were found in the home and were arrested after methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were seized.
wxpr.org
Langlade County ski hill preparations, fireworks and lights, dangers of mixing alcohol and medications
A small ski hill in Langlade County gets ready to open, Lights of the Northwoods in Rhinelander to go out with a bang, medications and alcohol can be a dangerous combination.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Langlade County fatal crash; alcohol believed to be factor, officials say
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a 59-year-old man and injured a 60-year-old man, both from Deerbrook, Wisconsin, on Thursday evening, Dec. 29. Officials say the wreck happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on County Highway H at Lloyd Creek Road in...
WSAW
Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
