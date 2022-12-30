ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

tpr.org

Two books give San Antonio an a-maze-ing remake

A pair of books about San Antonio may inspire residents to view their Alamo City in new ways. The two distinct takes on the community are a coloring book and a maze book, published by artists Charles Harrison Pompa and Maureen Momo Brown. “We have published several coloring books in...
Mike Cox dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’

TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute. Mike Cox, the author of “Wicked San Antonio”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.
