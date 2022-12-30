A bright spot from a heartbreaking situation. It seems like pretty much the whole country watched in shock last night as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR for 9 minutes before being loaded into an ambulance and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was reportedly intubated and in critical condition. According to the Bills, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest […] The post Nearly $4 Million Donated To Damar Hamlin’s Foundation After The Buffalo Bills Safety Suffered A Cardiac Arrest During Monday Night Football Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 52 MINUTES AGO