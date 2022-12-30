Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'He's a fighter.' Family spokesman gives update on Damar Hamlin. Live updates
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience. Here's the latest: Damar Hamlin...
NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia
It hasn’t been a great month for the Ohio State Buckeyes after losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game of the season, but now they’re looking to bounce back in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. And head coach Ryan Day reveals that his team Read more... The post Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damar Hamlin's Representative Releases Update On His Condition
Update: Hamlin's agent Ira Turner has also released a statement. "Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers," it reads. Earlier: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at...
'Today, everyone is a Bills fan.' Buffalo fans react to Damar Hamlin injury
Buffalo Bills fans watched in disbelief Monday night as safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Many took to social media to share their thoughts on what they'd witnessed and prayers for Hamlin, 24, who was given CPR on the field. Hamlin was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was in critical condition Tuesday morning. The Bills vs. Bengals game was...
Nearly $4 Million Donated To Damar Hamlin’s Foundation After The Buffalo Bills Safety Suffered A Cardiac Arrest During Monday Night Football Game
A bright spot from a heartbreaking situation. It seems like pretty much the whole country watched in shock last night as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR for 9 minutes before being loaded into an ambulance and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was reportedly intubated and in critical condition. According to the Bills, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest […] The post Nearly $4 Million Donated To Damar Hamlin’s Foundation After The Buffalo Bills Safety Suffered A Cardiac Arrest During Monday Night Football Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ESPN's coverage of Damar Hamlin's collapse was a master class in how to cover a difficult story
It was said many, many times over the course of Monday night and through Tuesday, and it was correct every time: ESPN handled the coverage of Damar Hamlin’s collapse perfectly. It was the most difficult of assignments: A group of broadcasters, reporters, producers and everyone in between suddenly asked...
