The Comeback

Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia

It hasn’t been a great month for the Ohio State Buckeyes after losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game of the season, but now they’re looking to bounce back in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. And head coach Ryan Day reveals that his team Read more... The post Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Democrat and Chronicle

'Today, everyone is a Bills fan.' Buffalo fans react to Damar Hamlin injury

Buffalo Bills fans watched in disbelief Monday night as safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Many took to social media to share their thoughts on what they'd witnessed and prayers for Hamlin, 24, who was given CPR on the field. Hamlin was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was in critical condition Tuesday morning. The Bills vs. Bengals game was...
Whiskey Riff

Nearly $4 Million Donated To Damar Hamlin’s Foundation After The Buffalo Bills Safety Suffered A Cardiac Arrest During Monday Night Football Game

A bright spot from a heartbreaking situation. It seems like pretty much the whole country watched in shock last night as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR for 9 minutes before being loaded into an ambulance and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was reportedly intubated and in critical condition. According to the Bills, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest […] The post Nearly $4 Million Donated To Damar Hamlin’s Foundation After The Buffalo Bills Safety Suffered A Cardiac Arrest During Monday Night Football Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
