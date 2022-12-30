ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Tuesday forecast

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Wade's Monday Evening Forecast: Storms possible now through Tuesday morning. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. FIRST ALERT: KPLC 7 Weather at Noon. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Monday forecast

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Slight to enhanced risk severe storms Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — WEATHER ALERT DAY TUESDAY. A slow moving cold front will give us a marginal to slight risk locally heavy rain Tuesday. Rain and storm chances will continue until the cold front moves through early Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has us at a slight to enhanced...
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive late today into Tuesday morning, some potentially severe

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather pattern to start this year will stay on the active side. We’re tracking a slow-moving cold front on Monday, and that may bring the chance for a few strong to potentially severe thunderstorms. Ahead of the front, we’ll have southerly winds bring lots of moisture into the area, so we’ll watch out for some streamer showers developing in the morning. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly cloudy, windy and very muggy with temperatures that warm in the 70′s during the day with dewpoints near 70 as well. One thing to watch for will be the cloud cover. If a few more breaks of sun develop than expected tomorrow, that would increase the chance storms reach strong to severe levels thanks to more heat building at ground level.
TEXAS STATE
deltadailynews.com

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South

(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
JESSIEVILLE, AR
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A foggy start to the new year, storms by Monday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and foggy conditions will greet Southwest Louisiana to start the new year. As we ring in 2023, an abundance of moisture will be in the area Saturday night. Since winds will remain fairly light during this time, that means another round of fog begins to develop later this evening becoming dense in some areas past the midnight hour. So if you’re driving back from any New Year’s festivities or get togethers, use extra caution if you’re on the roadways.
LOUISIANA STATE
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jacob's Law

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATV

Tornadoes possible in Arkansas on Monday

Thunderstorms will become likely across Arkansas on Monday afternoon and evening. There will likely be 2 rounds of storms, one during the early and mid afternoon hours, and another after dark during the evening hours. Each round has the potential to produce isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts. The highest...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDSU

Southeast Louisiana's Severe Weather Threat

NEW ORLEANS — A strong line of storms tracked a low risk for severe weather, and a slight risk for flash Flooding this morning. The strong line of storms has moved into Alabama with the southern portion of this line brushing over Southwest Pass and extending over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. What remains in the wake of that strong long of storms is Flashing Flood Warnings for the River Parishes, then west to Lafourche, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. On the Northshore, Central and South Tangipahoa Parish. Earlier on the Northshore, winds were gusting from 43-60 mph, sustained winds were 20-35 mph. Rain rates 1-2" inches/ hour. Rainfall amounts 0.62 - 3.28". Several Thunderstorms Warnings have been issued today, mostly on the Northshore.
LOUISIANA STATE
KARK

Some severe storms possible Monday, January 2

FRIDAY UPDATE: We close out 2022 on a high note, with sunshine and temperatures well above average in the 60s. New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day will stay dry, but the weather shifts for the first Monday of 2023. A strong storm system approaches Arkansas from the...
ARKANSAS STATE

