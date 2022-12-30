ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

Indiana Nursing Shortage

There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Child Services: Fatalities due to maltreatment rose in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Friday reported 10 additional child fatalities from “caregiver maltreatment” in 2021 than a year earlier. The total of caregiving maltreatment deaths increased to 60 in 2021 from 50 in 2020, the Indiana Department of Child Services says in its annual report for 2021. The department takes a year to prepare the report, which was issued as 2022 nears its end.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Families celebrate the new year early at Indiana museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WTTV) – Residents young and old attended the New Year’s Eve event at the Indiana State Museum. Hundreds of adults and kids came out to celebrate the New Year at the museum. Families welcomed 2023 with glittering tattoos, music, and a dance party at all three levels...
INDIANA STATE
News Now Warsaw

State law revises Indiana’s police pursuit policy

SOUTH BEND – A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The new statewide policy creates minimum standards on how police can pursue suspects fleeing in vehicles. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate...
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

NORMLizing Indiana’s Cannabis Laws

Indy Politics speaks with representatives from NORML Indiana, the organization that has been pushing for the legalization of marijuana. We discuss the likelihood of that occurring in the next session of the Indiana General Assembly. The Leon-Tailored Audio runs a total of 30 minutes. The first segment is 20 minutes;...
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

State Chamber On 2023 Session

Indy Politics talks with Indiana State Chamber President Kevin Brinegar regarding the organization’s 2023 legislative agenda. We discuss workforce development, the budget, taxes and education. The Leon-Tailored Audio runs for about 19 minutes.
Journal Review

Ring in the New Year with a First Day Hike

Usher in 2023 with other outdoor lovers at one of the many First Day Hikes offered Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks, forests, and lakes. First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start 2023. They offer a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature, and connect with friends. Nearly all state parks and lakes, as well as some state forests, will offer hikes. Find one near you at on.IN.gov/INStateParkEvents.
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Indiana AG says watch out for scams as the new year approaches

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - While the New Year is almost here, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said to watch out for scammers who may try to take advantage of people doing last-minute holiday shopping. Rokita said scammers may be taking advantage of people who may be off for the holidays and...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

You Can Live Above The Historical Indiana Restaurant That Serves The Worlds Coldest Beer

It's been a tradition with my husband's family every year to go to the Nisbet Inn and enjoy one of the world's coldest beers while eating some delicious smoked chicken around the holidays. I always look forward to our holiday dinner at the Nisbet Inn because the Nisbet is such a cool restaurant. The building is over 100 years old so the restaurant has a really cool atmosphere and a pretty interesting history.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Mild with showers to start the week

INDIANAPOLIS – Wet weather with mild temperatures will open up the New Year for Indiana. Showers and thunderstorms are on the way The worst of the rain will come through overnight and into early Tuesday morning. Wind and rain are expected along with some rumbles of thunder as showers & downpours become steady. Rain will […]
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Poll Shows Indiana Republicans Want Daniels, Braun, And Trump Representing Them

Poll Shows Indiana Republicans Want Daniels, Braun, And Trump Representing Them. INDIANAPOLIS—Recent polling by Bellwether Research reveals Indiana Republicans’ preferences when it comes to their party’s nominee for U.S. senator, governor and president—as well as the most important issues to Hoosiers. The poll was conducted with...
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

The 2022-23 issue of Hoosier Basketball Magazine now available

Hoosier Basketball Magazine, in its 53rd year, presents an annual comprehensive survey of all high school (boys and girls), college (men and women) and professional (Pacers and Fever) basketball in Indiana. The 2022-23 issue of Hoosier Basketball Magazine can be ordered now by mail. The website is at www.hoosierbasketball- magazine.com...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Timing out the wet weather and impacts on New Year’s Eve plans

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain has arrived in abundance across Central Indiana. A look ahead at the impacts with New Year’s Eve on the horizon. Rainfall has been steady through much of Friday evening and will continue this way through the overnight. Rainfall will approach or surpass 1.00″ across much of the area too, certainly enough to make a dent in our ongoing drought!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy