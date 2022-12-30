Read full article on original website
Related
warricknews.com
New law directs Indiana medical providers to offer lead testing for young children in new year
Hoosier parents of children younger than age 6 can expect to be asked in the new year if they want their child tested for potential lead exposure. A new Indiana law obligates all health care providers to offer lead testing to their young patients, ideally at their 1-year or 2-year child checkups, or as close as possible to those appointments.
WTHI
"We vote you in office...help us!" Wabash Valley residents discuss what they'd like to see during 2023 Indiana legislative session
INDIANA (WTHI) - We're just one week away from the beginning of Indiana's 2023 legislative session. Area voters are making their voices heard on what they'd like to see lawmakers take action on. News 10 went out and talked with several voters earlier today about what they'd like to see...
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Nursing Shortage
There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
WISH-TV
Indiana Child Services: Fatalities due to maltreatment rose in 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Friday reported 10 additional child fatalities from “caregiver maltreatment” in 2021 than a year earlier. The total of caregiving maltreatment deaths increased to 60 in 2021 from 50 in 2020, the Indiana Department of Child Services says in its annual report for 2021. The department takes a year to prepare the report, which was issued as 2022 nears its end.
WANE-TV
Families celebrate the new year early at Indiana museum
INDIANAPOLIS (WTTV) – Residents young and old attended the New Year’s Eve event at the Indiana State Museum. Hundreds of adults and kids came out to celebrate the New Year at the museum. Families welcomed 2023 with glittering tattoos, music, and a dance party at all three levels...
News Now Warsaw
State law revises Indiana’s police pursuit policy
SOUTH BEND – A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The new statewide policy creates minimum standards on how police can pursue suspects fleeing in vehicles. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate...
indypolitics.org
NORMLizing Indiana’s Cannabis Laws
Indy Politics speaks with representatives from NORML Indiana, the organization that has been pushing for the legalization of marijuana. We discuss the likelihood of that occurring in the next session of the Indiana General Assembly. The Leon-Tailored Audio runs a total of 30 minutes. The first segment is 20 minutes;...
indypolitics.org
State Chamber On 2023 Session
Indy Politics talks with Indiana State Chamber President Kevin Brinegar regarding the organization’s 2023 legislative agenda. We discuss workforce development, the budget, taxes and education. The Leon-Tailored Audio runs for about 19 minutes.
Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve lawsuit over location tracking practices
INDIANAPOLIS — Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state's lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced. Rokita's office filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general...
Journal Review
Ring in the New Year with a First Day Hike
Usher in 2023 with other outdoor lovers at one of the many First Day Hikes offered Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks, forests, and lakes. First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start 2023. They offer a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature, and connect with friends. Nearly all state parks and lakes, as well as some state forests, will offer hikes. Find one near you at on.IN.gov/INStateParkEvents.
Wave 3
Indiana AG says watch out for scams as the new year approaches
INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - While the New Year is almost here, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said to watch out for scammers who may try to take advantage of people doing last-minute holiday shopping. Rokita said scammers may be taking advantage of people who may be off for the holidays and...
You Can Live Above The Historical Indiana Restaurant That Serves The Worlds Coldest Beer
It's been a tradition with my husband's family every year to go to the Nisbet Inn and enjoy one of the world's coldest beers while eating some delicious smoked chicken around the holidays. I always look forward to our holiday dinner at the Nisbet Inn because the Nisbet is such a cool restaurant. The building is over 100 years old so the restaurant has a really cool atmosphere and a pretty interesting history.
Mild with showers to start the week
INDIANAPOLIS – Wet weather with mild temperatures will open up the New Year for Indiana. Showers and thunderstorms are on the way The worst of the rain will come through overnight and into early Tuesday morning. Wind and rain are expected along with some rumbles of thunder as showers & downpours become steady. Rain will […]
WTHI
Indiana man facing death penalty charge wants to represent himself in court
RICHMOND, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana man facing a death penalty charge in the fatal shooting of an Indiana police officer has asked a judge to represent himself. Phillip Lee was charged with murder for the death of 28-year-old Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton earlier this year. Lee is accused...
Here are all the personalized license plates the Indiana BMV rejected this year
Through a records request, our partners at WRTV obtained the 722 rejected plate ideas, many of which are pretty great.
city-countyobserver.com
Poll Shows Indiana Republicans Want Daniels, Braun, And Trump Representing Them
Poll Shows Indiana Republicans Want Daniels, Braun, And Trump Representing Them. INDIANAPOLIS—Recent polling by Bellwether Research reveals Indiana Republicans’ preferences when it comes to their party’s nominee for U.S. senator, governor and president—as well as the most important issues to Hoosiers. The poll was conducted with...
shelbycountypost.com
The 2022-23 issue of Hoosier Basketball Magazine now available
Hoosier Basketball Magazine, in its 53rd year, presents an annual comprehensive survey of all high school (boys and girls), college (men and women) and professional (Pacers and Fever) basketball in Indiana. The 2022-23 issue of Hoosier Basketball Magazine can be ordered now by mail. The website is at www.hoosierbasketball- magazine.com...
Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in Indiana, according to Mashed
NOTE: The choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team, not Guy Fieri. INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do […]
Fox 59
Timing out the wet weather and impacts on New Year’s Eve plans
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain has arrived in abundance across Central Indiana. A look ahead at the impacts with New Year’s Eve on the horizon. Rainfall has been steady through much of Friday evening and will continue this way through the overnight. Rainfall will approach or surpass 1.00″ across much of the area too, certainly enough to make a dent in our ongoing drought!
Comments / 0