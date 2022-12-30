ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indianapolis Recorder

Marion County Democrats do away with slating

Marion County Democrats will no longer use a controversial candidate endorsement process that many have criticized as a method to perpetuate favoritism and insider trading. Marion County Democratic Party Chair Myla Eldridge announced the change to the pre-primary endorsement process, called slating, in a press release Jan. 1. The move to an open primary is effective immediately.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis restaurant closed for health code violations

A video posted by a concerned customer online appears to show numerous health code violations, including mice in the kitchen and food on the floor, inside a chicken restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis restaurant closed for health code violations. A video posted by a concerned customer online...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Top 80 Clinton County News Stories of 2022

What are the top 80 news stories for Clinton County in 2022? We want you to decide which stories below are the “Top 10” Clinton County stories for 2022. Kaspar Media presents this ‘Year in Review’ with our top 80 news story list and a video by Erick Dircks and Patty Keaton Parks. We look back on this pivotal year in Clinton County History.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Bartholomew County swears in new sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Former Chief Deputy Major Chirs Lane is the new sheriff of Bartholomew County. Lane took his oath at the Bartholomew County Courthouse on Friday. Sheriff Matt Myers leaves and now becomes Lane’s chief deputy. He will serve in the position for a few months. Sheriff...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Heavy rain & numerous storms impact Indiana overnight

INDIANAPOLIS – Foggy weather Monday evening will give way to warmth and heavy rain as we head overnight. Dense fog has been a concern all evening in Indiana as visibility has been reduced to 1/4 mile in many locations north of Marion County. Dense fog advisories are in effect until midnight to account for this hazard. The passage of a warm front will help push temperatures into the low 60s overnight however, and this will ultimately help mitigate the hazard.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

ParkIndy to change parking rates for first time in 11 years

INDIANAPOLIS — The price is going up for more than half of Indianapolis’ metered parking spaces. ParkIndy announced rates for parking spaces labeled “Zone 2” and “Zone 3” will go from $1 to $1.25 beginning February 1, 2023. According to Park Indy, this affects 2,223 out of 4,202 metered spaces or 53% of the spaces. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency cesarean section.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

First babies born in Lafayette this year are two boys

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first baby born in Lafayette in 2023 was born at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Aiden Scott Walker was born at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He is the son of Erin and Austin Walker from Frankfort. He was born weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz. and measuring in at 20.5 in. long.
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy