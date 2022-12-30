ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

WKTV

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting on Seymour Avenue in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A man died from his injuries after he was shot in the head on Seymour Avenue in Utica Monday night, according to the Utica Police Department. William Morris, 25, of Utica, was rushed to St. Elizabeth's and then transferred to a Syracuse hospital where he later died from his injuries.
UTICA, NY
i100rocks.com

Binghamton man faces charges in Ithaca robbery attempt

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Binghamton man faces felony charges after an attempted robbery in Ithaca. Police say 18-year-old Sean Reese held up the Dandy Mart on West Buffalo Street on Friday night. He allegedly pointed a rifle at the cashier. He then reportedly fled the scene, but was later captured.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County

An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

IPD: Gunshots damage two cars on Jay Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An investigation continues in Ithaca, after two cars were damaged by gunfire. Police say shots were fired just before 1 AM on Friday. They say the cars were parked on Jay Street near North Cayuga Street. No one was injured, and no suspects have been...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Police Recover Gun During Stop on State Street

On January first at about 1:45am near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street an Ithaca Police Officer tried to stop a bicyclist who was suspected to have a warrant and had violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law. The suspect failed to comply with orders to stop and...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Restaurants near Syracuse that closed and opened in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York had a busy year in 2022 with the number of new restaurants that came and restaurants that closed. Either you lost your favorite place, or you found a new one, there was lots of change in the CNY restaurant world. Although we lost some well-known places like Anything […]
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Vehicle crashes after police call off pursuit

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Three people have been arrested and a fourth is in the hospital in critical condition after a vehicle that had just fled from the police crashed into a telephone poll on Walnut Street Monday morning. According to the Elmira Police Department, officers attempted to follow briefly, but after the car was clocked going over 80 mph on city streets the pursuit was called off.
ELMIRA, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of choking, restraining woman

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A Dexter man is accused of choking and restraining a woman during a domestic incident early on New Year’s Day. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Walter Parker allegedly pinned the victim to the garage stairs at a home on Grant Street in Dexter by applying pressure to her neck.
DEXTER, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police Search for Missing Vulnerable Adult in Onondaga County

On January 2, 2023, Atif Hasan was located by Syracuse Police in good health. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance. State Police in Elbridge are searching for a missing vulnerable adult, 70-year-old Atif Hasan who was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7 pm at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man charged after robbery attempt

Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police arrested a man after he threatened a woman at the Lillian Cooper Apartments this afternoon. According to UPD, 20-year-old Brian Chapman was arrested after he knocked on the door of a woman who he previously knew and attempted to rob her with a handgun. Chapman then allegedly took two cell phones from the woman to prevent her from calling 911. While this was occurring, the building's fire alarm went off and Chapman left the scene. Officers were able to catch up with chapman and after a short foot chase, took him into custody on south street. Chapman has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal trespass, robbery, menacing and criminal mischief.
UTICA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days

An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
WATERTOWN, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Binghamton teen arrested for attempted armed robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have reported the arrest of a Binghamton teen that attempted to rob a business in the city on Friday. According to police, 18-year-old Sean J. Reese of Binghamton was arrested and charged with the following. Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, a class...
ITHACA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny

DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Police investigating gunshots overnight in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca Police are investigating reported gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Friday morning in the City of Ithaca. Police say the shooting happened on the 100 block of Chestnut St. They say three suspects allegedly fired shots at apartment buildings located there. Investigators say an alleged victim of the shooters jumped out of a second-story apartment window and fled the scene.
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.

Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
UTICA, NY

