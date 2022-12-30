Read full article on original website
14-hour standoff near James and Teall ends with Syracuse man in police custody
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was taken into custody early Tuesday, more than 14 hours after he barricaded himself inside his house on Shuart Avenue, city police said. Corey Gray, 44, of 407 Shuart Ave., is now facing menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
localsyr.com
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting on Seymour Avenue in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A man died from his injuries after he was shot in the head on Seymour Avenue in Utica Monday night, according to the Utica Police Department. William Morris, 25, of Utica, was rushed to St. Elizabeth's and then transferred to a Syracuse hospital where he later died from his injuries.
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
Neighbor sues to block grocery store project in Onondaga County village
Fayetteville, N.Y. – A Fayetteville resident whose home is adjacent to the spot for a newly approved grocery store is suing to block the development, according to a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court. Marguerite Ross, whose home on Cammot Lane is adjacent to the 30-acre site, formerly an...
i100rocks.com
Binghamton man faces charges in Ithaca robbery attempt
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Binghamton man faces felony charges after an attempted robbery in Ithaca. Police say 18-year-old Sean Reese held up the Dandy Mart on West Buffalo Street on Friday night. He allegedly pointed a rifle at the cashier. He then reportedly fled the scene, but was later captured.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
IPD: Gunshots damage two cars on Jay Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An investigation continues in Ithaca, after two cars were damaged by gunfire. Police say shots were fired just before 1 AM on Friday. They say the cars were parked on Jay Street near North Cayuga Street. No one was injured, and no suspects have been...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Recover Gun During Stop on State Street
On January first at about 1:45am near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street an Ithaca Police Officer tried to stop a bicyclist who was suspected to have a warrant and had violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law. The suspect failed to comply with orders to stop and...
Restaurants near Syracuse that closed and opened in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York had a busy year in 2022 with the number of new restaurants that came and restaurants that closed. Either you lost your favorite place, or you found a new one, there was lots of change in the CNY restaurant world. Although we lost some well-known places like Anything […]
NewsChannel 36
Vehicle crashes after police call off pursuit
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Three people have been arrested and a fourth is in the hospital in critical condition after a vehicle that had just fled from the police crashed into a telephone poll on Walnut Street Monday morning. According to the Elmira Police Department, officers attempted to follow briefly, but after the car was clocked going over 80 mph on city streets the pursuit was called off.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of choking, restraining woman
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A Dexter man is accused of choking and restraining a woman during a domestic incident early on New Year’s Day. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Walter Parker allegedly pinned the victim to the garage stairs at a home on Grant Street in Dexter by applying pressure to her neck.
Off-duty Cicero officer, who hit and killed pedestrian, committed no crime, NY attorney general says
Cicero, N.Y. - An off-duty Cicero police officer involved in a crash that left one pedestrian dead a year ago will face no charges, according to the New York Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Letitia James’s office Thursday said it will not seek charges against the patrol officer, Michael...
nyspnews.com
State Police Search for Missing Vulnerable Adult in Onondaga County
On January 2, 2023, Atif Hasan was located by Syracuse Police in good health. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance. State Police in Elbridge are searching for a missing vulnerable adult, 70-year-old Atif Hasan who was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7 pm at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus.
WKTV
Man charged after robbery attempt
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police arrested a man after he threatened a woman at the Lillian Cooper Apartments this afternoon. According to UPD, 20-year-old Brian Chapman was arrested after he knocked on the door of a woman who he previously knew and attempted to rob her with a handgun. Chapman then allegedly took two cell phones from the woman to prevent her from calling 911. While this was occurring, the building's fire alarm went off and Chapman left the scene. Officers were able to catch up with chapman and after a short foot chase, took him into custody on south street. Chapman has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal trespass, robbery, menacing and criminal mischief.
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
binghamtonhomepage.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
NewsChannel 36
Police investigating gunshots overnight in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca Police are investigating reported gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Friday morning in the City of Ithaca. Police say the shooting happened on the 100 block of Chestnut St. They say three suspects allegedly fired shots at apartment buildings located there. Investigators say an alleged victim of the shooters jumped out of a second-story apartment window and fled the scene.
WKTV
South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.
Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
