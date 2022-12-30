Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police arrested a man after he threatened a woman at the Lillian Cooper Apartments this afternoon. According to UPD, 20-year-old Brian Chapman was arrested after he knocked on the door of a woman who he previously knew and attempted to rob her with a handgun. Chapman then allegedly took two cell phones from the woman to prevent her from calling 911. While this was occurring, the building's fire alarm went off and Chapman left the scene. Officers were able to catch up with chapman and after a short foot chase, took him into custody on south street. Chapman has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal trespass, robbery, menacing and criminal mischief.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO