Greeneville, TN

MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: South Greene Girls Reach Championship

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

After their wins over Bulls Gap and Bridgeport, the South Greene Middle School girls basketball team has reached the BP Matrix Holiday Classic championship game.

The Lady Rebels defeated Bulls Gap 30-19 behind 11 points apiece from Clarissa Davis and Madison Fillers. Haylee Bird had four, Sadie Knowles three and Athena Corgnell one.

South Greene led 16-7 after one quarter and 16-11 at halftime, before taking a 29-12 lead to the fourth quarter.

Davis fired in 18 points, 14 in the second half including a 3-pointer, to lead South Greene past Bridgeport 50-35.

Fillers wasn’t far behind with her 16-point effort. Bird and Knowles scored six points apiece, with Chelsea Metcalf and Corgnell each adding two.

South Greene trailed 10-7 after one quarter and 20-19 at halftime, but the Lady Rebels rallied to take a 32-26 lead to the final period.

The Lady Rebels play University School of Jackson for the tournament championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

GMS Boys Split

KNOXVILLE — The Greeneville Middle School boys split Wednesday’s basketball games at the West Valley Holiday Tournament.

The Greene Devils defeated Lake Forest 54-22 and dropped a 33-26 decision to defending 2A state champion New Center.

Three players scored in double figures against Lake Forest. Cole Englehardt led the way with 16 points, eight in the fourth quarter including a 3-pointer.

Yordan Gomez-Mills scored 12 points in the first half and finished with 14, while Taren Claridy added 10. Gomez-Mills hit from deep twice in the first half, with Claridy draining a 3 in the fourth quarter.

Landon Aldridge hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter for his six points. Cole Smith and Braylen Kidwell both had five points. Silar Lewis and Kidwell each hit one 3-pointer.

Greeneville led 27-8 at halftime and 41-17 going to the final period.

The Devils played New Center to a 14-14 halftime tie and trailed just 21-20 entering the fourth quarter.

Kidwell led the way with nine points. Gomez-Mills scored eight, and Parker Quillen three. Claridy, Smith and Englehardt each had two. Kidwell, Gomez-Mills and Quillen each hit a 3-pointer.

