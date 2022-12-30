ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Six Fun Restaurants To Visit In Santa Clarita

As the new year begins you might find yourself wanting to try a new spot in Santa Clarita. Whether it be for the new year’s resolution of exploring new foods, keeping a diet or just expanding horizons, these restaurants in Santa Clarita can be your new favorite in 2023.   1) Salt Creek Polished destination with ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Cold Weather Alert Issued For Santa Clarita

A cold weather alert is set to take effect in Santa Clarita Monday. On Monday, a cold weather alert is scheduled to take effect in parts of Los Angeles County including Santa Clarita. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be cooler than 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Lancaster will also be affected from tomorrow through Wednesday. “Children, ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Cindy Curtis | New JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President

Happy New Year! I am so excited to kick off 2023! The executive committee has already been working hard to provide incredible opportunities for the year. For those who do not know me, my name is Cindy Curtis and I am serving as the 26th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

The Top 6 Fun Things To Do In Santa Clarita With Your Family

Santa Clarita is a terrific community to raise a family. It is one of the safest cities in the country, has a stellar public school system and recently was named one of the happiest cities in America. There is a wide array of family activities in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

City bus crashes into Santa Monica building

A city bus crashed into the side of a Santa Monica building Monday afternoon. According to Big Blue Bus spokesperson Robert McCall, the crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Michigan Avenue. While the bus driver was taken to the hospital, no passengers required hospitalization. Riders were transferred to another bus and taken to their destination. A witness said that the bus was trying to avoid a crash and ended up swerving into a nearby Firestone tire business."It sounded like an earthquake," said store manager Alex Virula. "I looked out the window and it was almost like a movie. I just see a big blue bus coming along and I'm wondering where it was going to stop. Then I notice that it stopped right by our front door."The bus took down a tree and hit a parked vehicle that belonged to one of the Firestone employees. "As soon as I saw it, she hit my boss's truck," said witness Jesus Hernandez. "I thought it was an earthquake. It sounded like something hit very hard."Typically when school is in session, Virula said a food truck with high school students usually congregated near it is parked right where the bus crashed.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by MTA Bus

La Crescenta, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by an MTA bus Sunday morning in the city of La Crescenta. Glendale Police Officers and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue around 10:00 a.m., Jan. 1. An MTA...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Sfvbj.com

Cleared for Takeoff: New Terminal Coming to Hollywood Burbank Airport

After experiencing some turbulence and a long delay, the Hollywood Burbank Airport is a major step closer to having a brand-new terminal, a project one official hailed as the most significant in the airport’s history. The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Commission, which governs the Hollywood Burbank Airport jointly owned by...
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro

Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Off-road team deputies test eBikes in the SCV

Better handling. Easier maneuverability. And perhaps almost as important in this line of work, they add the element of surprise. Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Off-Highway Vehicle Team, also known as the off-road team, are testing new Zero FX model eBikes, with hopes of having their hands on the handlebars in the next few months, if all goes well.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for certain areas of Los Angeles County

The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Thursday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson, and the Santa Clarita Valley. The advisory is scheduled to begin during the holiday weekend. Lancaster (Antelope Valley):  Jan. 1 […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

