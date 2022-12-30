Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Related
FOUND: Deputies Ask For Public’s Help In Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk Santa Clarita woman. Update: An at-risk Valencia woman has been found safe, officials said. Norma Lidia Morales was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2:26 a.m. on the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street, Canyon Country. ...
Six Fun Restaurants To Visit In Santa Clarita
As the new year begins you might find yourself wanting to try a new spot in Santa Clarita. Whether it be for the new year’s resolution of exploring new foods, keeping a diet or just expanding horizons, these restaurants in Santa Clarita can be your new favorite in 2023. 1) Salt Creek Polished destination with ...
Santa Clarita Fire Engine Involved In Angeles Forest Crash
A fire engine from Santa Clarita was involved in a crash in the Angeles Forest late Saturday morning. Just before 12 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a crash in the Angeles Forest north of Santa Clarita involving an engine from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 108. Station 108 is located on Rock ...
Cold Weather Alert Issued For Santa Clarita
A cold weather alert is set to take effect in Santa Clarita Monday. On Monday, a cold weather alert is scheduled to take effect in parts of Los Angeles County including Santa Clarita. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be cooler than 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Lancaster will also be affected from tomorrow through Wednesday. “Children, ...
scvnews.com
Cindy Curtis | New JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Happy New Year! I am so excited to kick off 2023! The executive committee has already been working hard to provide incredible opportunities for the year. For those who do not know me, my name is Cindy Curtis and I am serving as the 26th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2023.
Two Deputies Injured While Making Arrest At Santa Clarita Apartment Complex
Two deputies sustained minor injuries Saturday morning while making an arrest at a Santa Clarita apartment complex. At around 10:00 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to reports of an ongoing neighbor dispute at the 25300 block of The Old Road near Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Watch Commander Barkon with the Santa Clarita ...
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
2urbangirls.com
Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
Santa Clarita Radio
The Top 6 Fun Things To Do In Santa Clarita With Your Family
Santa Clarita is a terrific community to raise a family. It is one of the safest cities in the country, has a stellar public school system and recently was named one of the happiest cities in America. There is a wide array of family activities in the Santa Clarita Valley.
City bus crashes into Santa Monica building
A city bus crashed into the side of a Santa Monica building Monday afternoon. According to Big Blue Bus spokesperson Robert McCall, the crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Michigan Avenue. While the bus driver was taken to the hospital, no passengers required hospitalization. Riders were transferred to another bus and taken to their destination. A witness said that the bus was trying to avoid a crash and ended up swerving into a nearby Firestone tire business."It sounded like an earthquake," said store manager Alex Virula. "I looked out the window and it was almost like a movie. I just see a big blue bus coming along and I'm wondering where it was going to stop. Then I notice that it stopped right by our front door."The bus took down a tree and hit a parked vehicle that belonged to one of the Firestone employees. "As soon as I saw it, she hit my boss's truck," said witness Jesus Hernandez. "I thought it was an earthquake. It sounded like something hit very hard."Typically when school is in session, Virula said a food truck with high school students usually congregated near it is parked right where the bus crashed.
Vehicle Stuck in Flooded Roadway Under 10 Freeway
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Police Department responded to North Vincent Avenue under the 10 Freeway for a vehicle with two people inside stuck in three to four feet of water around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 31. Both north and southbound lanes of Vincent Avenue in the...
Large Tree Falls in Beverly Hills Blocking Roadway, Damages Fence
Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County, CA: A large tree fell across the roadway, into a front yard and damaged a fence at a residence on the 1200 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive in the city of Beverly Hills late Saturday night, Dec. 31. Beverly Hills Police Department responded just after...
A mother’s quest to save her homeless son from mental illness is met with a system in crisis
With soaring mental illness among unhoused people, Long Beach is scrambling to bolster a mental health system falling far short of the moment. The post A mother’s quest to save her homeless son from mental illness is met with a system in crisis appeared first on Long Beach Post.
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County
A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by MTA Bus
La Crescenta, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by an MTA bus Sunday morning in the city of La Crescenta. Glendale Police Officers and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue around 10:00 a.m., Jan. 1. An MTA...
Sfvbj.com
Cleared for Takeoff: New Terminal Coming to Hollywood Burbank Airport
After experiencing some turbulence and a long delay, the Hollywood Burbank Airport is a major step closer to having a brand-new terminal, a project one official hailed as the most significant in the airport’s history. The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Commission, which governs the Hollywood Burbank Airport jointly owned by...
Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro
Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available.
signalscv.com
Off-road team deputies test eBikes in the SCV
Better handling. Easier maneuverability. And perhaps almost as important in this line of work, they add the element of surprise. Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Off-Highway Vehicle Team, also known as the off-road team, are testing new Zero FX model eBikes, with hopes of having their hands on the handlebars in the next few months, if all goes well.
Cold weather alert issued for certain areas of Los Angeles County
The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Thursday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson, and the Santa Clarita Valley. The advisory is scheduled to begin during the holiday weekend. Lancaster (Antelope Valley): Jan. 1 […]
Comments / 2