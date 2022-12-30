ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Tree Down in Roadway

Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department along with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station deputies responded to a vehicle into a tree down in lanes at South Grand and South Montefino avenues in the city of Diamond Bar just after 11:00 p.m., Dec. 31.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
KTLA.com

Authorities locate at-risk 72-year-old Garden Grove man

Authorities with the Garden Grove Police Department announced Sunday evening that an at-risk 72-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in the day had been located. Dobromir Radac had last been seen at his residence in the 9800 block of Skylark Boulevard in Garden Grove at around 2 p.m., authorities said in a news release.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Slams into Roadside Food Truck, 2 Transported to Hospital

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a roadside food truck injuring multiple victims Sunday, Jan. 1, just before 10:00 p.m. The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to a traffic collision involving a food truck at East Amar Road and North Echelon Avenue in the city of Valinda.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Sfvbj.com

110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard

Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
OXNARD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro

Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

'Strong Pacific storm' enters SoCal forecast

LOS ANGELES - Don't put away your umbrella just yet, as more rain is expected in the forecast for much of Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could resume in Los Angeles and Orange counties through Tuesday morning. Most areas are likely to see half...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

