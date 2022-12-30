Read full article on original website
FOUND: Deputies Ask For Public’s Help In Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk Santa Clarita woman. Update: An at-risk Valencia woman has been found safe, officials said. Norma Lidia Morales was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2:26 a.m. on the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street, Canyon Country. ...
Large Tree Falls in Beverly Hills Blocking Roadway, Damages Fence
Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County, CA: A large tree fell across the roadway, into a front yard and damaged a fence at a residence on the 1200 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive in the city of Beverly Hills late Saturday night, Dec. 31. Beverly Hills Police Department responded just after...
oc-breeze.com
Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
newsantaana.com
The City of Santa Ana finally struck back against Gerry Serrano and his police union
Gerry Serrano, the President of the Santa Ana Police Officers Association, was recently reelected to that post but his victory is Pyrrhic at best as the City of Santa Ana finally struck back at the litigious union boss. A divided Santa Ana City Council took Serrano’s full-time paid union boss...
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
Vehicle Stuck in Flooded Roadway Under 10 Freeway
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Police Department responded to North Vincent Avenue under the 10 Freeway for a vehicle with two people inside stuck in three to four feet of water around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 31. Both north and southbound lanes of Vincent Avenue in the...
2urbangirls.com
Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
Vehicle Crashes into Tree Down in Roadway
Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department along with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station deputies responded to a vehicle into a tree down in lanes at South Grand and South Montefino avenues in the city of Diamond Bar just after 11:00 p.m., Dec. 31.
KTLA.com
Authorities locate at-risk 72-year-old Garden Grove man
Authorities with the Garden Grove Police Department announced Sunday evening that an at-risk 72-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in the day had been located. Dobromir Radac had last been seen at his residence in the 9800 block of Skylark Boulevard in Garden Grove at around 2 p.m., authorities said in a news release.
Vehicle Slams into Roadside Food Truck, 2 Transported to Hospital
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a roadside food truck injuring multiple victims Sunday, Jan. 1, just before 10:00 p.m. The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to a traffic collision involving a food truck at East Amar Road and North Echelon Avenue in the city of Valinda.
This Long Beach bookstore owner is on a mission to make books accessible for everyone
Antonette Franceschi-Chavez has given roughly 10,000 books away through her nonprofit, Equity Through Literacy, which was started almost three years ago. She also recently opened Casita Bookstore at 1440 E. Fourth St. The post This Long Beach bookstore owner is on a mission to make books accessible for everyone appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Sfvbj.com
110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard
Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Antelope Valley due to risk of mudflows ahead of rain
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of the Antelope Valley due to possible mud and debris flows.
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
Forecasters predict more rain this week across Southland
This morning’s crisp weather – a picturesque backdrop for the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena – isn’t expected to last, with rainfall set to start as soon as this evening, according to Southland forecasters.
Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro
Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available.
foxla.com
'Strong Pacific storm' enters SoCal forecast
LOS ANGELES - Don't put away your umbrella just yet, as more rain is expected in the forecast for much of Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could resume in Los Angeles and Orange counties through Tuesday morning. Most areas are likely to see half...
foxla.com
'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for Southern California
According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.
LA County health officials urge 10 days of mask wearing following New Year's Eve
After a jump in cases and hospitalizations following the Thanksgiving break, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer is asking residents to temporarily wear masks indoors when with others.
Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County
A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
