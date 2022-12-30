Read full article on original website
Will gas prices drop in 2023? Experts weigh in
This year has seen record-setting gas prices and drivers are hoping for some relief.
Gas Prices Could Finally Drop Back Below $3 Nationally by This Weekend
Gas prices have dropped by almost $2 a gallon since they hit an all-time high in June, and forecasts show the national average could fall below $3 by Christmas. The average gallon of gas in the U.S. now costs $3.06, while average prices are below $3 in 29 states, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. At the high point last June, gas cost an average of about $5.02 nationally.
Gas prices to fall 50 cents in 2023, experts predict
Although the average price per gallon is expected to decline, experts predict it may not be smooth sailing at the pump over the next 12 months.
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
Gas prices are down but projected to rise again. How much will gas cost in 2023?
Consumers probably will pay less for gas in 2023, projects fuel-savings app GasBuddy. Prices are expected to average $3.49, down from $4 in 2022.
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch
Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
Elon Musk predicts a US recession next year that might last 18 months — and warns investors to be careful
Elon Musk forecast a US recession next year that could last until the second quarter of 2024. He advised investors to proceed cautiously, conserve cash, and avoid using borrowed money. Musk has slammed the Fed's interest-rate hikes as excessive and dangerous to the economy. Elon Musk has predicted a US...
Can Shiba Inu Propel to a $10 Billion Market Cap in 2023?
With 2022 now all but in the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start fresh in 2023 after the crypto winter has gripped the entire industry and brought the momentum that started to build in 2021 to a screeching halt. The meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has not...
UK house prices end 2022 on a weaker note after pandemic boom
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - British annual house price growth marked a further "sharp" slowdown in December, mortgage lender Nationwide said, ending the year on a downbeat note as the impact of surging mortgage costs reversed some of the pandemic-led boom in the market.
Gasoline prices hold steady at $3.10 -- could rise again in 2023
Severe winter weather likely crimped holiday travel levels, though prices at the pump might climb further in response to elevated crude oil prices.
Unhappy New Year? Economists Say a U.S. Recession is Likely in 2023
A majority of economists say the country is headed towards a recession in 2023. Bloomberg polled experts who say there's a 70% chance of a downturn in the new year.
Down 28% in 2022, Is Apple Stock a Buy for 2023?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has benefited from robust consumer demand and hopes that easing supply chain constraints will boost the tech giant's prospects. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 29, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 31, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Apple. When our...
Energy Companies Increase Spending in 2023 as Oil Prices Rebound
Oil and gas companies plan to increase their capital expenditure budgets in 2023 due to gains in crude oil prices, executives said in a recent Dallas Federal Reserve's energy survey. The majority of executives said their companies will increase their capital spending next year compared with 2022. Management from 148...
European Shares Start 2023 on Upbeat Note on Encouraging Factory Data
(Reuters) -European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday as euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed after a year marred by fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.0%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The...
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf equities ring in new year on mixed note as oil, recession worries weigh
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets were mixed on Monday, coming off gains in 2022 for most, as investors braced for the new year with worries about a potential recession, crude demand and the U.S. Fed hiking rates further. Gulf Cooperation Council countries are in the firing line...
China home prices fall at faster pace in December - private survey
BEIJING, Jan 1(Reuters) - China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, according to a private survey on Sunday, reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising COVID-19 cases despite a slew of support measures.
Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Friday and was on track for a second straight annual gain in a volatile year marked by tight supplies because of the Ukraine war and weakening demand from the world's top crude importer, China. Crude surged in March with global benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a...
Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market
Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.
Why 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Stocks, According to Historical Trends
By most measures, 2022 was an awful year for stocks. The S&P 500 Index lost roughly 20% of its value over the course of the year, and other financial assets like bonds and crypto didn’t fare well, either. Some experts are predicting more market declines in the beginning of...
