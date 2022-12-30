ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gas Prices Could Finally Drop Back Below $3 Nationally by This Weekend

Gas prices have dropped by almost $2 a gallon since they hit an all-time high in June, and forecasts show the national average could fall below $3 by Christmas. The average gallon of gas in the U.S. now costs $3.06, while average prices are below $3 in 29 states, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. At the high point last June, gas cost an average of about $5.02 nationally.
wealthinsidermag.com

‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023

Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
NASDAQ

Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch

Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
NASDAQ

Can Shiba Inu Propel to a $10 Billion Market Cap in 2023?

With 2022 now all but in the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start fresh in 2023 after the crypto winter has gripped the entire industry and brought the momentum that started to build in 2021 to a screeching halt. The meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has not...
Reuters

UK house prices end 2022 on a weaker note after pandemic boom

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - British annual house price growth marked a further "sharp" slowdown in December, mortgage lender Nationwide said, ending the year on a downbeat note as the impact of surging mortgage costs reversed some of the pandemic-led boom in the market.
NASDAQ

Down 28% in 2022, Is Apple Stock a Buy for 2023?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has benefited from robust consumer demand and hopes that easing supply chain constraints will boost the tech giant's prospects. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 29, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 31, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Apple. When our...
US News and World Report

European Shares Start 2023 on Upbeat Note on Encouraging Factory Data

(Reuters) -European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday as euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed after a year marred by fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.0%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The...
msn.com

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Friday and was on track for a second straight annual gain in a volatile year marked by tight supplies because of the Ukraine war and weakening demand from the world's top crude importer, China. Crude surged in March with global benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a...
NASDAQ

Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market

Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.

