Ranking the top 5 stories of the year for the Miami Hurricanes

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. The worst: Unceremoniously waiting until the final game of the 2022 season, a 46-45 loss to No 16 Tulane in the 87th Cotton Bowl, USC’s defense fulfilled their cataclysmic destiny by accounting for one of the worst performances of this or any season, cementing why the Trojans finished the 2022 season at 11-3. In short, the USC defense gave up 16 points in the final four minutes and 7 seconds of the Tulane comeback for the breathtaking loss. Want to blame defensive coordinator Alex Grinch? Okay, but the buck stops with the man who hired Honest Alex, and that man is the $110,000,000 million dollar head coach, Lincoln Riley. The worst – Part 2: Coaches are always preaching how you finish, and the 2022 Trojans did exactly what you never do – finish on an alarming two-game losing streak and now riding a three-game losing bowl streak. All this wasted on yet another brilliant effort by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams, who guided his team to what normally should have been enough offensive points to win a game. In fact, Caleb’s look on defense and his inaudible words at the end gave the impression that he, too, was simply exasperated by his defense to hold the lead.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO