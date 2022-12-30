ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Ranking the top 5 stories of the year for the Miami Hurricanes

By Matt Shodell
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZQW9_0jycaSma00
(Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With 2022 coming to a close, a look back at the last 12 months shows a lot of storylines for the Miami Hurricanes. But five in particular made a big impression.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Under Armour All-America Top Performers: Day 3

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Under Armour All-America Game practices continued on Sunday afternoon. Around 100 of the nation’s top football prospects from the 2023 recruiting cycle were at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Florida for the week’s second practice. On3 was on hand to take in the action.
ORLANDO, FL
On3.com

What Was Said: Kirby Smart shares after Peach Bowl win over Ohio State

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs won in exciting fashion over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Saturday night in Atlanta, advancing to the National Championship Game with a 42-41 win. Stetson Bennett found AD Mitchell in the back of the end zone with less than a minute to go before Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give Georgia the win. Afterwards, here’s what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, offensive MVP Stetson Bennett and defensive MVP Javon Bullard had to say about the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

4-star IOL Donovan Harbour names top seven schools

Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial four-star interior offensive lineman Donovan Harbour has named Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin as his top seven schools. Harbour is the No. 78 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average...
WISCONSIN STATE
On3.com

South Florida OT Dustyn Hall enters NCAA Transfer Portal

South Florida OT Dustyn Hall has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. He played in all 12 games this season for the Bulls. played high school football at Punta Gorda (FL) Charlotte, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,427 overall recruit in the 2019 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

KingJoseph Edwards included Michigan State in top list; schedules visit

As the calendar turns to 2023, the Michigan State recruiting focus is beginning to transition to the class of 2024. One of the top targets on the board for the Spartans in 2024 is four-star Buford (GA) defensive end KingJoseph Edwards. He is ranked the No. 37 overall recruit, the No. 5 EDGE, and the No. 8 recruit in Georgia by the On3 Consensus rankings.
EAST LANSING, MI
On3.com

IMHO Cotton Bowl Special: The USC defense saves the worst for last and the buck now stops at Lincoln Riley's desk

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. The worst: Unceremoniously waiting until the final game of the 2022 season, a 46-45 loss to No 16 Tulane in the 87th Cotton Bowl, USC’s defense fulfilled their cataclysmic destiny by accounting for one of the worst performances of this or any season, cementing why the Trojans finished the 2022 season at 11-3. In short, the USC defense gave up 16 points in the final four minutes and 7 seconds of the Tulane comeback for the breathtaking loss. Want to blame defensive coordinator Alex Grinch? Okay, but the buck stops with the man who hired Honest Alex, and that man is the $110,000,000 million dollar head coach, Lincoln Riley. The worst – Part 2: Coaches are always preaching how you finish, and the 2022 Trojans did exactly what you never do – finish on an alarming two-game losing streak and now riding a three-game losing bowl streak. All this wasted on yet another brilliant effort by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams, who guided his team to what normally should have been enough offensive points to win a game. In fact, Caleb’s look on defense and his inaudible words at the end gave the impression that he, too, was simply exasperated by his defense to hold the lead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

LIVE: Final - USC 45, Tulane 46

The No. 10 USC Trojans (11-2) are looking for their first bowl win since the 2016 season as they take on the No. 16 Tulane Green Wave (11-2) in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. WeAreSC Cotton Bowl Coverage. Before the game, take a look back at some of the WeAreSC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
81K+
Followers
94K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy