Alfred Gruber Bottle Filler Type AFD 6+ AKK for sale ($60,000 OBO) ( $60,000 ) -8 easy adjustable filling quantities. -Multicolor touch panel to set parameters and to indicate function (error text) -Program for machine internal cleaning. Capacity. 1100 bottles/h (0.3l bottle) 1000 bottles/h (0.5l bottle) 700 bottles/h (1.0l bottle)
Heatcraft Unit Coolers (2) - for walk-in cooler - $4,500/ea ( $4,500 ) Two Heatcraft unit coolers for walk-in cooler. In box, new condition. Photos of data plates are attached. $4,500 each.
$105,000.00 – Entire Line (Depal, Twist Rinse, WG-250 Canning Line, PakTech CCA-120, Spare Parts included) Motivated to sell the entire line!. 1. Wild Goose (WG-250) 5 fill head canning line. a. Upgraded from 4 fill head to 5 in 2019. b. Regular maintenance by experienced crew. c. DO Buster...
