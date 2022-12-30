ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
probrewer.com

Alfred Gruber Bottle Filler Type AFD 6+ AKK for sale ($60,000 OBO)

Alfred Gruber Bottle Filler Type AFD 6+ AKK for sale ($60,000 OBO) ( $60,000 ) -8 easy adjustable filling quantities. -Multicolor touch panel to set parameters and to indicate function (error text) -Program for machine internal cleaning. Capacity. 1100 bottles/h (0.3l bottle) 1000 bottles/h (0.5l bottle) 700 bottles/h (1.0l bottle)
TheConversationAU

Australians pay $163 a month on average to store all the stuff we buy – how can we stop overconsuming?

Many of us are drowning in “stuff”. To find space for all our possessions, we are paying off-site storage companies. Australians spend an average of A$163 per month on self-storage, one recent survey found. The number one item stored in these facilities is furniture. Other items we cannot fit in our houses include appliances and electronics, hobby items, sports equipment, collectibles, memorabilia, books and photographs, cars and wine. Around a quarter of customers cannot remember what is actually in their storage unit. Around 13% use them to hide their purchases from others. The massive growth of the household storage industry is a...
probrewer.com

Complete Wild Goose WGC-250 line

$105,000.00 – Entire Line (Depal, Twist Rinse, WG-250 Canning Line, PakTech CCA-120, Spare Parts included) Motivated to sell the entire line!. 1. Wild Goose (WG-250) 5 fill head canning line. a. Upgraded from 4 fill head to 5 in 2019. b. Regular maintenance by experienced crew. c. DO Buster...
probrewer.com

The 2023 Australian Hop Report with Owen Johnston

The turning of a new calendar means thinking about the agricultural crop of the coming season. While there is still many months until the U.S. crop is ready for harvest, we’re mere weeks away in the southern hemisphere. All About Beer editor John Holl spoke with Owen Johnston, Head...

Comments / 0

Community Policy