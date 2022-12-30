ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

They Targeted Corner Lots: Duo Charged In $150K Burglary Spree At Nassau County Homes

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Nassau County Police arrested Mauricio Fuentes-Jimenez (left) and Joshua Mellado-Gonzalez in connection with a string of residential burglaries in Nassau County. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Open Street Map

Two men are facing charges in connection with a string of burglaries on Long Island.

Joshua Mellado-Gonzalez, age 32, and Mauricio Fuentes-Jimenez, age 31, both of Queens Village, were arrested by Nassau County Police on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Investigators said the pair was responsible for a dozen break-ins around the county in November and December 2022, most of them occurring at homes located on corner lots.

The burglaries were reported in multiple areas, including Valley Stream, Lynbrook, Elmont, West Hempstead, Rockville Centre, Roosevelt, and Baldwin.

Altogether, the men made off with approximately $150,000 in stolen property, according to police.

Both suspects were arraigned on 12 counts of second-degree burglary Thursday, Dec. 29, at First District Court in Hempstead.

