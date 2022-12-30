Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hopkinsville, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Lyon County High School basketball team will have a game with Hopkinsville High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WKRN
Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in Southwest cancellations heading home
After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School girls basketball team was finally able to return home on Saturday. Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in …. After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Fort Campbell Boulevard sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 pm a white car collided with the side of a red tractor-trailer on the bridge over Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the car...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
One of four people injured in a crash on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 63- year old Anthony Loving died as a result of his injuries. Loving, of Hopkinsville, was southbound when he lost control of his truck, causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger, of Oak Grove.
wkdzradio.com
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
whopam.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday
The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Schools continue cleanup after frozen sprinkler pipes burst due to winter storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Ruined ceilings, walls and floors — the winter storm that recently made its way through the Local 6 area caused a big mess at school districts in west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee when frozen sprinkler system pipes burst. It's a problem that affected schools...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Man Found Deceased In Hopkinsville
A man reported missing in Hopkinsville has been located deceased on Beach Street Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Gregory “Knuck” Bush who has been missing since December 12th was located deceased on Beach Street. No foul play is suspected in his death. Bush was pronounced dead by Christian...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
whopam.com
Missing man found dead in abandoned home
A man recently reported missing after being released from the hospital has been found deceased. Christian County Deputy Coroner Christy Adams says 56-year old Gregory Bush was found dead in an abandoned home on Beach Street Monday afternoon. She says there are no signs of foul play and the death...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville woman charged with first-degree criminal abuse
Hopkinsville police have charged a Hopkinsville woman with first-degree criminal abuse after she allegedly burned a child’s feet with hot water. According to the police report, 27-year-old Faith Holland allegedly immersed the 16-month old victim in hot water, causing severe burns to the victim’s feet. She is also accused of grabbing the victim by the arm in a way the caused bruising, causing bruises across the victim’s body—possibly caused by pinching—and there was an apparent cigarette burn on the victim’s hand.
KFVS12
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a western Kentucky Dollar General. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the store on Highway 45 North was robbed around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 for an older woman with a gun.
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
radionwtn.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Still At Large
Graves County, Ky.–The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the suspect in the armed robbery of the Dollar General Store in Mayfield Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, the Dollar General Store located at 3854 Hwy 45 North was robbed by an older white female at 9:44PM Saturday night.
KFVS12
Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of marijuana at home
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant. Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, 10 or more dose units; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, greater than 120 dose units; trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sunrise Children's Services kicks off first Sunrise 5k
PADUCAH — People nationwide will be celebrating and bringing in the new year on Sunday. Some of the community welcomed this new era by participating in Sunrise Children's Services' first-ever Sunrise 5k during the last sunrise of 2022. Running for a purpose greater than themselves—that's the goal for runners...
Former Kentucky correctional officer charged with rape
A former Kentucky correctional officer has been accused of rape.
Comments / 0