Green Bay, WI

The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The West Virginia Daily News

Lady Spartan’s finish 1-2 in South Carolina

It was not all what the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans had hoped for, but the experience they gained will be invaluable as the season progresses. East finished 1-2 on their holiday trip to Charleston, South Carolina for the Carolina Invitational with a loss to Reynoldsburg (OH) 76- 33, a win over Porter-Gaud (SC) 65-55 and […] The post Lady Spartan’s finish 1-2 in South Carolina appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
LEWISBURG, WV

