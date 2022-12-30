Read full article on original website
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
LOOK: WWE Teases Popular Stable Reunion On Monday Night Raw
Reunion? There are so many wrestlers on the WWE roster that it is difficult to find something for all of them to do. One of the best ways to deal with the problem is to group them together in stables. WWE has used them for years and that tradition continues to be the case to this day. It now seems that WWE is at least considering a reunion of a departed stable.
Back Again: WWE Star Hypes Upcoming Return To The Ring After 8 Month Absence
One more time? With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of what everyone is doing. At the same time, it can be easy to forget someone once they are out of the ring for any significant length. That makes a return all the more significant and occasionally surprising, as we will now could be seeing another WWE star making a return to the ring.
By Association: Eric Bischoff Explains How Another Wrestler Cost Bobby Lashley His Job
That’s a serious issue. With so many wrestlers coming through the doors of various promotions over the years, there have been all kinds of reasons for wrestlers leaving the company. This could range from common to oddly specific and happen to almost all kinds of different names. There have been many big names who have left the company for one reason or another and now we know something about about one of the bigger surprises.
On The Market: Former Multiple Time World Champion Officially A Free Agent
He’s available. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works, as there is now another major platform for wrestlers to apply their trade. AEW allows more wrestlers a chance to go out in the ring on national television and that has been missing for a very long time now. More wrestlers are going to use that chance and now there is a major free agent out there who can sign wherever he likes.
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
Back In A Bit: Another AEW Star Confirms Injury, Promises To Return Soon
On the shelf. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they are going to be out of action. An injury can take place at almost any time and put someone on the shelf out of nowhere. That seems to have taken place again, as an AEW is injured and out of action, leaving someone else to take his place in the ring.
More Gold: WWE Considering New Main Event Level Title
One more. Titles are one of the most important aspects of any wrestling promotion. They identify the company’s best or top stars in a way that anyone can figure it out almost instantly. One of the most important aspects to keeping track of titles is not having too many though, and now the biggest promotion in the industry is talking about bringing in a new title.
They’re Back: Two WWE Legends Backstage At SmackDown
They’re big. There are certain names in the history of wrestling that are going to be remembered fondly for a very long time to come. Those stars are the most important in wrestling and were able to build a legacy that is remembered for years. It means something to have those names around and now two of them made an appearance backstage at a recent WWE event.
On The Mend: Top WWE Star Confirms He Suffered Broken Ankle, To Miss Time
That’s a harsh one. Injuries are one of the worst things that you can see in wrestling as you never know when one is going to strike. Someone getting hurt can put them on the shelf for a long time and the question becomes how much time a wrestler is going to be out of action. Now a top WWE star is on the injured list again and now we know a bit more about just how bad things are.
AHA! Fans Believe They Have Solved Bray Wyatt’s Uncle Howdy Mystery
That’s him? There are a lot of ways to introduce a wrestler onto television and some of them involve not letting the fans know everything at once. Sometimes you will see a wrestler debut and not know who they are just yet. That can leave fans guessing, and now they are guessing again about the identity of a character who has only been around for a few weeks.
Monday Night Raw Results – January 2, 2023
We are inching closer to the Royal Rumble and that means it is time to start setting up the show. With so many wrestlers needed to get into the Royal Rumble matches, there are only going to be so many spots left for other matches. At the same time though, only one person has been announced for either Royal Rumble so they might want to start picking up the pace. Then again, they might want to have a lot of surprises this time. Let’s get to it.
So Much For That: Big WrestleMania Card Shakeup As Long Planned Match Reportedly Dropped
So much for that. We are on the way to the Road To WrestleMania 39 and that means WWE is going to start putting together the card. That can make for some interesting changes as you need to see what WWE has in mind. This will often include some of the biggest names in the company but now a previously scheduled match is no longer expected to take place on the show.
REVIEW: Royal Rumble 1992: Fair To Flair
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
