5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
hagerstownmagazine.com
Everyone Deserves a Clean Start
Washcloths for Wellness helps give dignity to homeless with washcloths. When you’re homeless, even the simplest of things matter, such as a clean washcloth. “Everyone deserves a clean start,” said Denise Kelly, founder of Washcloths for Wellness. Combining her love of crochet and the need to give...
Yahoo Sports
Longtime Washington County oncologist retires
Dr. Michael McCormack said he chose oncology as a specialty because he always wanted to take care of sick people. "I work up a lot of compassion for patients and you have a great potential to do good," said McCormack, 66. At major health centers the focus can be more on research and the "big picture of fighting cancer rather than (caring for) individual patients."
WTOP
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
baltimorebrew.com
“They put me out. I was cold. All I had on was a sweater.”
Since June, when the city closed the isolation center at the Lord Baltimore Hotel and “demobilized” other non-congregate housing, there have been few places for Covid-positive homeless to go to isolate. When Martha Spielman showed up at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, she was weak and going...
WV resort’s maintenance director sentenced to prison for moving more than $300,000 in stolen money
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A maintenance director at a resort in Southern West Virginia was sentenced to prison this past weekend for embezzling and transporting $300,000 from West Virginia to Maryland. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by three […]
popville.com
About that Explosion in Navy Yard Last Night
“Shattered a pane of glass and left a big hole in the ice. No one was hurt.” 202 M Street, SE photo by NavyYardParking. Jean asked: “What was the explosion at about 10:35 pm, Sunday, January 1 on Capitol Hill?”. “2nd and M. Boom shook my apartment a...
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
Vehicles Destroyed, One Hospitalized In First Working Sykesville House Fire Of 2023 (PHOTOS)
One person was hospitalized in Maryland overnight in Carroll County when a fast-moving fire broke out in a Sykesville garage. First responders were called at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, to the 6100 block of Frontier Road, when a resident reported a fire that had broken out in an attached garage and spread to an attic.
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
thecatoctinbanner.com
Hamiltonban’s Prehistoric ‘Money Pit’
Beneath the rolling hills of Hamiltonban Township, a township in Adams County, Pennsylvania, lies a land before time, a terrain that existed when even the first life upon Earth was just beginning to evolve into a myriad of more complex forms. Many of us know it as the ‘Grit Mill’ that is visible from Route #16 at Blue Ridge Summit, PA.
meritushealth.com
A success story: Tina Fraley goes for bold
Sometimes getting started can be the hardest part. For Tina Fraley her starting point was a difficult one, but her story is proof that it doesn’t matter where you start from if you put your heart, soul and mind into your goal. At 33-year-old Fraley, of Hagerstown, had just...
New Year’s Eve 2023 in Gettysburg creates a bang
Hundreds of people watched New Year’s Eve fireworks in and around the Gettysburg Square at midnight on Saturday night, a return to a once-traditional event. The evening included music, dancing, food trucks, and the dropping of a large lighted version of Abraham Lincoln’s classic stovepipe hat. The weather...
A grandmother’s grief: The emotional toll teen violence takes on families in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The grief strikes Alvoncia Jackson often. The senseless killing of her 15-year-old grandson Malachi in April cuts deep. “Malachi’s birthday was the next day from Christmas. And he wasn’t here to celebrate Christmas, Thanksgiving, he’s not going to be here to celebrate New Year’s,” Jackson said, her voice cracking. The […]
aminerdetail.com
A Republican State Senator’s Plan To Revive A ‘Demoralized and Defeated’ MDGOP
Maryland Republican State Senator Chris West of Baltimore County released a seven-point plan to revive the MDGOP after state Republicans suffered stinging election losses in 2022. Senator West‘s letter below. As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My...
Washington Examiner
Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students
As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Beaches For A Day Trip Near DC
With the Atlantic Ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, and other bodies of water nearby, Washington, DC, is a good launching point for a day at the beach. A couple of the better choices include Sandy Point State Park, Colonial Beach, and Ocean City Beach, amongst others.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.
D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins
BALTIMORE, MD – An unidentified adult woman found shot by Baltimore police officers was rushed to an area hospital early this morning where she was later pronounced dead. The homicide is the city’s first of 2023, just hours after the calendar changed. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street to find the woman and a 31-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. While at the scene, officers were notified of a third victim that was transported to an area hospital prior to their arrival. The post Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins appeared first on Shore News Network.
