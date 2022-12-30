Read full article on original website
aeroroutes.com
Air China Adds A350 Scandinavia Service in NS23
Air China in Northern summer 2023 season plans operational aircraft changes for Scandinavia, as the Star Alliance member schedules A350 aircraft, instead of A330-200. Beijing Capital – Copenhagen eff 30MAR23 A350-900XWB replaces A330-200, 1 weekly (Inbound via Xi’An) CA877 PEK1220 – 1605CPH 359 4. CA878 CPH1805 –...
aeroroutes.com
Air Europa NS23 Domestic Network Additions
Air Europa during peak season 2023 plans to resume selected domestic service from Barcelona and Santiago de Compostela, where the airline plans to offer service to Lanzarote and Tenerife. Barcelona – Lanzarote 26JUN23 – 15SEP23 2 weekly 737-800 (Last served in summer 2017) UX9087 BCN1815 – 2020ACE 73H...
aeroroutes.com
Spirit Airlines 2Q23 A321 Network Additions – 01JAN23
Spirit Airlines in the second quarter of 2023 plans to expand Airbus A321 aircraft service on selected routes. As of 01JAN23, planned addition of 228-seater aircraft as follows. Dallas/Ft. Worth – Pensacola eff 10MAY23 2 of 7 weekly operated by A321, instead of A320neo. NK1027 DFW1416 – 1636PNS 32B...
aeroroutes.com
Air Seychelles / Turkish Airlines Begins Codeshare Service From Jan 2023
Air Seychelles and Turkish Airlines has commenced reciprocal codeshare partnership, as schedules in the OAG begins to list both HM and TK-coded flight numbers on selected routes, from 01JAN23. Air Seychelles operated by Turkish Airlines. Istanbul – Paris CDG. Istanbul – Mahe Island. Istanbul – Tel Aviv.
aeroroutes.com
Arkia Resumes Madrid Service in NS23
Arkia-Israeli Airlines in Northern summer season plans to resume Tel Aviv – Madrid route, previously served regularly in September and October 2018. From 27MAR23, the airline’s Boeing 737-800 will initially operate 2 weekly (Day 15), increasing to 3 weekly (Day 247) from 04MAY23, 4 weekly from 13MAY23. IZ231...
aeroroutes.com
Air Serbia NS23 Europe Frequency Increases – 01JAN23
Air Serbia in December 2022 filed frequency increases on selected European routes for Northern summer 2023 season. Planned adjustment as of 01JAN23 includes the following. Belgrade – Berlin eff 26MAR23 Increase from 6 to 7 weekly (8 from 04MAY23), A319. Belgrade – Bologna eff 26MAR23 Increase from 3 to...
aeroroutes.com
Air Algérie NS23 Africa / Mid-East Network Additions
Air Algérie during Northern summer 2023 season plans to introduce new service in Africa, including service to Addis Ababa, Johannesburg, and Libreville. In the Middle East, Amman returns to the airline’s network. Algiers – Addis Ababa eff 27MAR23 2 weekly A330-200 (Operation on Day 1-2 varies 12JUN23 –...
aeroroutes.com
LAM / Cemair Plans Codeshare Service From Jan 2023
LAM Mozambique starting this week plans to commence codeshare partnership with South African carrier Cemair, covering the latter’s domestic routes, effective from 07JAN23 at earliest. Cemair also intends to display 5Z-coded flight numbers on LAM’s selected flights. Cemair operated by LAM Mozambique. Johannesburg – Maputo. LAM Mozambique...
aeroroutes.com
Malaysia Airlines / Saudia Begins Codeshare Service From late-Dec 2022
Malaysia Airlines and Saudia in late-December 2022 launched codeshare partnership, initially sees MH-coded flight numbers appearing selected Saudia flights. Following codeshare routes went into effect since 29DEC22 (approximate). Malaysia Airlines operated by Saudia. Jeddah – Kuala Lumpur. Jeddah – Madinah. Riyadh – Kuala Lumpur.
aeroroutes.com
Nouvelair Tunisie Adds Seasonal Sfax – Paris Service in NS23
Nouvelair Tunisie during Northern summer 2023 season is adding new service to Paris, with the offering of Sfax – Paris CDG seasonal service. From 18JUN23 to 17SEP23, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate 2 weekly flights. BJ764 SFA1200 – 1545CDG 320 7. BJ764 SFA1340 – 1725CDG 320 3.
aeroroutes.com
TUIfly Nordic Adds Stockholm – Karpathos Route in NS23
BLX481 ARN0745 – 1240AOK 7M8 1. Operational schedule on 02OCT23 varies.
aeroroutes.com
easyJet NS23 Routes Cancellation Summary – 01JAN23
EasyJet since October 2022 gradually removed various routes scheduled in Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Based on schedule comparison 02OCT22 vs 01JAN23, following routes has been closed for reservation since October 2022. Most of these removed routes are extended cancellation, originally scheduled to resume in 2023. Amsterdam – Budapest...
Dubai stops collecting 30% alcohol tax
Dubai has done away with a 30% tax on alcohol sales during 2023 as part of a push to increase the emirate's status as an international trade hub and tourist destination.
