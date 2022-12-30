Read full article on original website
Air Seychelles / Turkish Airlines Begins Codeshare Service From Jan 2023
Air Seychelles and Turkish Airlines has commenced reciprocal codeshare partnership, as schedules in the OAG begins to list both HM and TK-coded flight numbers on selected routes, from 01JAN23. Air Seychelles operated by Turkish Airlines. Istanbul – Paris CDG. Istanbul – Mahe Island. Istanbul – Tel Aviv.
Malaysia Airlines / Saudia Begins Codeshare Service From late-Dec 2022
Malaysia Airlines and Saudia in late-December 2022 launched codeshare partnership, initially sees MH-coded flight numbers appearing selected Saudia flights. Following codeshare routes went into effect since 29DEC22 (approximate). Malaysia Airlines operated by Saudia. Jeddah – Kuala Lumpur. Jeddah – Madinah. Riyadh – Kuala Lumpur.
