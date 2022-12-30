ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutledge, TN

Britton Shoots Huskies Past Grainger

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGGkE_0jycD4Ay00

PIGEON FORGE — Nothing unusual, just Jason Britton breaking the 30-point mark and leading North Greene’s boys to another victory.

Britton dropped 32 points Thursday afternoon, leading the Huskies to a 56-48 triumph over Grainger to end the King of the Smokies Classic.

After a nine-point first quarter, Britton added 10 more in the second. He hit from 3-point range four times between the second and third quarters.

North Greene (11-5) led 28-26 at the half before taking a 47-37 lead to the fourth quarter.

Bennett McLain hit two field goals in the fourth quarter and finished with eight points, and Dennis Malone added five. Sam English, Luca May and Lance Carrico scored three apiece, and Lawson Davenport had two. English, May, Malone an Carrico all made a 3-pointer.

Drew Branson led Grainger (4-8) with 17 points, and Brady Smith added 12. The two combined for six 3-pointers.

North Greene returns to action Tuesday at county rival Chuckey-Doak.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

456
Followers
4K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy