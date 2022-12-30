Britton Shoots Huskies Past Grainger

PIGEON FORGE — Nothing unusual, just Jason Britton breaking the 30-point mark and leading North Greene’s boys to another victory.

Britton dropped 32 points Thursday afternoon, leading the Huskies to a 56-48 triumph over Grainger to end the King of the Smokies Classic.

After a nine-point first quarter, Britton added 10 more in the second. He hit from 3-point range four times between the second and third quarters.

North Greene (11-5) led 28-26 at the half before taking a 47-37 lead to the fourth quarter.

Bennett McLain hit two field goals in the fourth quarter and finished with eight points, and Dennis Malone added five. Sam English, Luca May and Lance Carrico scored three apiece, and Lawson Davenport had two. English, May, Malone an Carrico all made a 3-pointer.

Drew Branson led Grainger (4-8) with 17 points, and Brady Smith added 12. The two combined for six 3-pointers.

North Greene returns to action Tuesday at county rival Chuckey-Doak.