americanmilitarynews.com
‘Worst day of my life.’ Man sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed Keesler airman.
A former civilian contractor will spend a decade in prison for hitting four airmen on Keesler Air Force Base, killing one and injuring the three others, while he was high on fentanyl and other drugs. Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, of Biloxi, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a...
WLOX
Pascagoula man dies in overnight wreck on I-10 while driving ambulance
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - An Emergency Medical Technician from Pascagoula is dead after an overnight wreck in Louisiana. John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said Crow was heading westbound driving an ambulance with...
WLOX
Suspect in fatal 2020 Latimer hit-and-run arrested in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traffic stop in Pascagoula just minutes into the new year saw the arrest of a fatal hit-and-run suspect from over two years ago. Ernesto Antonio Rodriguez, 32, was taken into custody during the early hours of Sunday morning near the corner of Jackson Avenue and St. Francis Street. Rodriguez was pulled over for driving under the influence.
WBUR
Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan
Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year's Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan's family, but not by the public. Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest,...
WLOX
Home of Grace clients battling addiction share New Year’s resolutions
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people are starting to write their New Year’s resolutions down as we approach 2023. This includes people battling addiction at the Home of Grace Addiction Treatment Center, who are looking forward to the new year. Zack Hinton is currently a client of Home of...
WTOK-TV
Mobile PD: 9 people wounded, 1 dead in downtown Mobile New Year’s Eve shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports that one person is dead and nine others are injured following a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Police told FOX10 News that at about 11:14 p.m. they received a report that shots had been fired in the 200 block of Dauphin Street.
WLOX
Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
WLOX
Search warrant on Gulfport home leads to two arrests, drug and gun seizures
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A search warrant carried out by Gulfport PD on Wednesday has resulted in the arrest of Rashid Mequel Herring, 26, and Arthur Lamar Durr, 32. According to Sgt. Jason DuCré, the warrant was carried out on a house in the 3600 block of 19th Street.
WLOX
Highway Patrol stepping up enforcement in preparation for New Year’s weekend
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign continues throughout the country. If you are driving on the interstate or highways, you may notice more law enforcement officials patrolling the roads. Authorities across the Coast are stepping up their enforcement during New Year’s weekend.
WTOK-TV
Legendary radio host “The Kenman” dies at 65, memorial set for Jan. 7
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Ken Stokes, better known as “The Kenman”, lost his battle with prostate cancer Monday, January 2, 2023. He was 65. Ken was from Biloxi, Mississippi. Ken got his start in Meridian as a radio host for Z95 with Ken Rainey then moved over...
WLOX
Gulfport School District getting more statewide attention for flexible schedule
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In the 2023 Legislative session, education will be a priority. Thanks to Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, lawmakers are likely to get an earful about the Gulfport School District’s flexible schedule. That’s because the district is being held up as an example for other districts in the state to follow.
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
Homeless man freezes to death in Mississippi while trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
Dixie Mafia’s bloody history explored in these podcasts, movies, and books
Murder. Heists. Extortion. Bootlegging. Gambling rings. A loosely knit group commanded by whoever had the most money. One rule all were expected to obey: “Thou shalt not snitch to the cops.”. You may know them better as the Dixie Mafia, a Biloxi-based group of traveling criminals that started in...
WLOX
Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
WLOX
Champagne sales rise as New Year’s celebrations begin across the coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This New Year’s Eve is seeing sales for adult beverages pick up. Saturday afternoon, Shawn’s Petti Bois Wine & Liquor saw a constant flow of customers ringing the cash register o get ready to ring in the new year. Owner Shawn Guider says sales...
eastcoasttraveller.com
35-Foot-High Rocking Chair in Gulfport MS
Visiting the 35-Foot-High Rocking Chair in Gulfport, Mississippi. There's plenty to do in the Gulfport, Mississippi area, including outdoor recreation, museums, arts and cultural events, and shopping. You may even see a few cool outdoor sculptures. The Seabee Heritage Center is a great place to learn about the history of...
