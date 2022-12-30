Kevon Looney had 14 points and 20 rebounds in the Golden State Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks, on a night where the Warriors had four frontcourt players out. Two of each came on the game's final sequence, when Thompson's 21st three-point attempt of the night bounced off the rim. Looney's first tip missed, but his second went in for the win.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO