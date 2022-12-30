Read full article on original website
The Atlanta Hawks return home on Jan. 11. Their head coach may not be coming with them. In the midst of a turbulent season and a four-game losing streak, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan is on the hot seat. His team went 5-9 in December, then lost their first game of 2023 in double-OT to the Warriors.
Kevon Looney had 14 points and 20 rebounds in the Golden State Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks, on a night where the Warriors had four frontcourt players out. Two of each came on the game's final sequence, when Thompson's 21st three-point attempt of the night bounced off the rim. Looney's first tip missed, but his second went in for the win.
