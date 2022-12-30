ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

15-year-old shot, killed in St. Pete after allegedly being chased

By Rebekah Nelson
 4 days ago
A teenager was shot near a St. Petersburg gas station around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, according to St. Pete Police Department.

People at the scene claimed that Zy'Kiquiro Lofton, 15, was being chased by three other young men near the PURE gas station at the intersection of 9th Avenue South and 16th Street.

He was then shot in the back, but a bullet didn't come out. Although he allegedly remained alert at the gas station, he was coughing up blood.

Police said he was taken to a hospital but has since passed away from his injuries. They also said there is no suspect in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

default-avatar
grandaddy1946
4d ago

leadership our city is not the problem it's the family teaching the kids to stay home and teaching the kids to help each other without racial equality

Aaron Woods
4d ago

what happened to the older ppl telling the young to put the gun down and fight.or Lil man go to school.or take care of your mom no body say anything today.if y'all see someone doing wrong say something it could save a life. much love world

just~real
4d ago

You’re wrong @grandaddy1946 by stating anything about race. Believe it or not most of the violence that is going on with that age group is not racially motivated or targeted it 100% is what it is I see it daily and it’s not just in certain areas most of the kids in schools high schools I should say Are viewing their classmates as classmates, not a classmates by the color of their skin. If I didn’t see it myself I don’t know if I would believe it either but it’s the truth nine out of 10 fights the school year alone has been white on white or black on black And I have personally seen students of different colors helping their classmates in times of need a there’s never a reason for anyone especially a youth to get killed but you have to ask why what was that person involved in was it wrong place at wrong time or wrong crowd in the fools that are caring these weapons don’t all live would see a huge change because I believe that race is not an issue with the youth today here at least

