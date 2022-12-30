Read full article on original website
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
USC signee Micah Banuelos stands out during Under Armour AA Bowl week
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic offensive lineman Micah Banuelos is one of the nation’s top interior lineman and has a had a good week in Orlando competing at the Under Armour All-America Game practices. Banuelos is a tough, physical player and has more than held his...
Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Parade
Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.
thevalleybusinessjournal.com
City of Murrieta Wins Award for New Murrieta Hot Springs Resort
The City of Murrieta is thrilled to announce that the Murrieta Hot Springs Resort project was selected for the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse award at the 10th Annual Turning Red Tape into Red Carpet Awards. Hosted by the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP), this award recognizes real estate development or adaptive reuse projects that create jobs or additional tax sources. Winning projects are selected because they will catalyze economic growth and demonstrate innovative partnership approaches, including both the public and private sectors.
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
2urbangirls.com
Home invasion rocks affluent community near Pasadena
SAN MARINO, Calif. – Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
2023 Rose Parade: Why It’s Not Happening on Jan. 1, How to Watch, and More
The Rose Parade is never held on Sundays, which means the 2023 event will take on Monday, Jan. 2. You can watch it live on NBC.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in East LA alley
LOS ANGELES - A shooting death investigation was underway in East Los Angeles, officials said. Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to a neighborhood in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, located near the intersection of West Beverly and Atlantic boulevards around 11:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
Sfvbj.com
Kroenke Buys the Village for $325M
Developer titan Stan Kroenke scored a hat trick in December, acquiring his third Warner Center property of 2022. The Los Angeles Rams owner and leading investor of Hollywood Park in Inglewood, which includes SoFi Stadium, closed on his purchase of The Village. The acquisition adds to his portfolio a developed shopping center adjoining two square blocks of Woodland Hills properties he purchased last year. The transaction further fuels speculation that Kroenke will add a Rams team facility to the area.
2urbangirls.com
Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
travelawaits.com
Traditional B-2 Stealth Bomber Flyover Canceled For Rose Parade And Bowl Game — Here’s Why
It’s a tradition to signify the start of a new year, but the annual flyover at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will look a bit different in 2023. The annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game happen at the beginning of each year in Pasadena, California. One of the most exciting activities is watching the military plane flyovers. In recent years, the Air Force’s prestigious B-2 Stealth bombers performed the exciting flyover, but they are being replaced for the 2023 festivities.
Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro
Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available.
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
Vehicle Stuck in Flooded Roadway Under 10 Freeway
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Police Department responded to North Vincent Avenue under the 10 Freeway for a vehicle with two people inside stuck in three to four feet of water around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 31. Both north and southbound lanes of Vincent Avenue in the...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood liquor store sells SuperLotto Plus lottery ticket with 5 of six winning numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $21 million. Speedy Spot Liquor, where a ticket with five winning numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold...
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.
2 Men Charged with Murder in Death of SD-Connected Rapper Half Ounce
Two men were in custody Friday and facing murder charges stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. He recorded with the San Diego label Wrongkind Records. His songs include “Roll Call” from 2015, “Throw It Up” in 2017, and this year’s “Gangbangin.”
