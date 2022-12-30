Banyan Residential Acquires Two Single-Family Rental Communities Located in Emerging South Mountain Submarket of Phoenix

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Taking a glance at Arizona’s 2023 real estate market
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a brand new year and a brand new real estate market for 2023!. Real estate agents across the Valley are expecting more balance in the market with more room for buyers and sellers to negotiate. In the Valley, there’s around 17,400 homes on the market. That’s the most inventory we’ve seen over the summer when the market was at its peak of just 3,500. In a “normal” market, there was an average of 35,000 homes up for sale. Several real estate experts say the market is in a good place to welcome buyers with interest rates being of prime interest in 2023.
northcentralnews.net
AlphaGraphics breaks ground
After a decade-long search to find the perfect Camelback Corridor building site, AlphaGraphics Camelback will move into an all-new, custom-built printing facility on the southwest corner of 24th Street and Campbell Avenue in 2023. Founded in 1981 and still operated by Tucson native Larry Furlong, the Camelback franchise is the...
AZFamily
City of Scottsdale cuts off Rio Verde Foothills residents from water supply
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not a happy new year for over 1,000 Rio Verde Foothills residents who are now cut off from the City of Scottsdale’s water supply. A new year’s resolution at the Nabity household is to be “ultra conservative” with their water. It’s why Karen Nabity was thankful for Sunday’s rain. She placed at least seven containers around her house to collect rainwater to use inside her home.
Discount Tire to build new headquarters in Phoenix
(The Center Square) – A valley employer is moving to a larger location with plans to expand its presence in Arizona. Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, has acquired 35 acres for a new campus in Phoenix. The move will bring an estimated 1,100 jobs to Northern Phoenix through the...
AZFamily
911 dispatchers give $2,400 tip to Valley restaurant server
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A luncheon at a Valley-area restaurant turned out to be quite a surprise for one server when he received a very generous tip!. It all happened when managers from 911 dispatch centers across Maricopa County gathered for the 2nd annual “911 Gives Back” lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Phoenix last month. There were dispatch managers from various Valley police departments including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria, Gilbert, Goodyear and ASU, along with other law enforcement agencies like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
'This region is changing': Some Valley zip codes now have more renters than homeowners
PHOENIX — The Valley housing market saw nearly a decade of growth, changing the makeup of some zip codes. Nationally and here in Phoenix, the number of new rental units far outpaced the building of single-family homes. According to Rent Cafe's analysis of U.S. Census data, five metro area...
kjzz.org
Phoenix tests Senior Lockbox program to improve emergency response
A new program could help some seniors facing medical emergencies in Phoenix. The Senior Lockbox program is a way for emergency responders to gain access to homes when someone inside can’t open the door. The Phoenix Association of Realtors will donate one hundred lockboxes for a pilot program launching this month in Councilwoman Ann O’Brien’s district.
AZFamily
Several fires around the Phoenix area leave families homeless, one dog dead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several fires in the Phoenix area have left some families homeless and one dog dead this holiday weekend. Crews were called out to a fire near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road after a fire started in the front yard just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters say the fire spread to the home and a car parked in the driveway. The family of three had to break through a back window to escape, and one dog died in the fire. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. Three other dogs survived.
East Valley Tribune
Rio Verde begins adjusting to city water cutoff
Kathy and Russell Cox moved into their retirement home in Rio Verde Foothills on Dec. 22, 2021. They loved their home, and still do, but about a month after moving in they got a letter from their builder with news no one wants to hear: It said they had a year before the City of Scottsdale would turn off the water to the hauling company that serviced their house.
KTAR.com
Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act
PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
AZFamily
9 people injured after shooting in central Phoenix
Hundreds of bills were signed into Arizona law in 2022, and some new laws will begin starting Jan. 1, 2023. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Police are working to...
police1.com
Chief of newly formed Ariz. PD targets 10 challenges for his force
MESA, Ariz. — Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary on Jan. 11. "This...
kjzz.org
More rain likely in the Phoenix area this week
After a record-setting rainy New Year's Day, the weather calmed down in metro Phoenix on Monday — but expect a little more rain this week. Chris Kuhlman from the National Weather Service in Phoenix says the rain has mostly stopped around the Valley, but it’s coming back. "As...
12news.com
Gasoline tanker crash spills thousands of gallons of fuel in west Phoenix, leaves 1 in hospital
PHOENIX — First responders are working to stop a large gasoline leak after a passenger vehicle collided with a semi-truck carrying the fuel in west Phoenix. The crash happened around 10 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Officials...
fox10phoenix.com
Latest on the shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border as Katie Hobbs becomes governor
PHOENIX - In his last act in office, former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey started removing the shipping containers he began placing months ago along the Arizona-Mexico border. The project was supposed to cost taxpayers about $120 million to install and 3,000 containers were to be placed in the border wall gaps – it's a project that is no more.
How much rain fell in the Valley on New Year's Day?
PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon State rang in the New Year with a very active winter storm!. According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix started 2023 by breaking a 117-year-old daily rainfall record. The rainfall so far Sunday was 0.38 inches through 6:30 PM MST, which may not seem too high, but it is still enough to break the previous record of 0.22 inches, set all the way back in 1906.
‘Everything is trashed, it’s ruined’: Ahwatukee family loses everything in house fire
PHOENIX — Four days after celebrating Christmas, an Ahwatukee family lost everything they owned in a house fire. The flames broke out one hour after Joel Smith left for work on Dec. 29, near the Warner Elliot Loop and Equestrian Trail. “It’s a total loss they said,” Smith said...
onscene.tv
Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ABC 15 News
Two-year-old girl pulled from pool in north Phoenix overnight
A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix overnight. Officials were called out to a home near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road sometime after midnight Sunday. When crews arrived, they located a two-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool...
