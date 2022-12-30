ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Banyan Residential Acquires Two Single-Family Rental Communities Located in Emerging South Mountain Submarket of Phoenix

 4 days ago
AZFamily

Taking a glance at Arizona’s 2023 real estate market

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a brand new year and a brand new real estate market for 2023!. Real estate agents across the Valley are expecting more balance in the market with more room for buyers and sellers to negotiate. In the Valley, there’s around 17,400 homes on the market. That’s the most inventory we’ve seen over the summer when the market was at its peak of just 3,500. In a “normal” market, there was an average of 35,000 homes up for sale. Several real estate experts say the market is in a good place to welcome buyers with interest rates being of prime interest in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
northcentralnews.net

AlphaGraphics breaks ground

After a decade-long search to find the perfect Camelback Corridor building site, AlphaGraphics Camelback will move into an all-new, custom-built printing facility on the southwest corner of 24th Street and Campbell Avenue in 2023. Founded in 1981 and still operated by Tucson native Larry Furlong, the Camelback franchise is the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Scottsdale cuts off Rio Verde Foothills residents from water supply

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not a happy new year for over 1,000 Rio Verde Foothills residents who are now cut off from the City of Scottsdale’s water supply. A new year’s resolution at the Nabity household is to be “ultra conservative” with their water. It’s why Karen Nabity was thankful for Sunday’s rain. She placed at least seven containers around her house to collect rainwater to use inside her home.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Center Square

Discount Tire to build new headquarters in Phoenix

(The Center Square) – A valley employer is moving to a larger location with plans to expand its presence in Arizona. Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, has acquired 35 acres for a new campus in Phoenix. The move will bring an estimated 1,100 jobs to Northern Phoenix through the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

911 dispatchers give $2,400 tip to Valley restaurant server

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A luncheon at a Valley-area restaurant turned out to be quite a surprise for one server when he received a very generous tip!. It all happened when managers from 911 dispatch centers across Maricopa County gathered for the 2nd annual “911 Gives Back” lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Phoenix last month. There were dispatch managers from various Valley police departments including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria, Gilbert, Goodyear and ASU, along with other law enforcement agencies like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix tests Senior Lockbox program to improve emergency response

A new program could help some seniors facing medical emergencies in Phoenix. The Senior Lockbox program is a way for emergency responders to gain access to homes when someone inside can’t open the door. The Phoenix Association of Realtors will donate one hundred lockboxes for a pilot program launching this month in Councilwoman Ann O’Brien’s district.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Several fires around the Phoenix area leave families homeless, one dog dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several fires in the Phoenix area have left some families homeless and one dog dead this holiday weekend. Crews were called out to a fire near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road after a fire started in the front yard just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters say the fire spread to the home and a car parked in the driveway. The family of three had to break through a back window to escape, and one dog died in the fire. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. Three other dogs survived.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Rio Verde begins adjusting to city water cutoff

Kathy and Russell Cox moved into their retirement home in Rio Verde Foothills on Dec. 22, 2021. They loved their home, and still do, but about a month after moving in they got a letter from their builder with news no one wants to hear: It said they had a year before the City of Scottsdale would turn off the water to the hauling company that serviced their house.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act

PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

9 people injured after shooting in central Phoenix

Hundreds of bills were signed into Arizona law in 2022, and some new laws will begin starting Jan. 1, 2023. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Police are working to...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

More rain likely in the Phoenix area this week

After a record-setting rainy New Year's Day, the weather calmed down in metro Phoenix on Monday — but expect a little more rain this week. Chris Kuhlman from the National Weather Service in Phoenix says the rain has mostly stopped around the Valley, but it’s coming back. "As...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

How much rain fell in the Valley on New Year's Day?

PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon State rang in the New Year with a very active winter storm!. According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix started 2023 by breaking a 117-year-old daily rainfall record. The rainfall so far Sunday was 0.38 inches through 6:30 PM MST, which may not seem too high, but it is still enough to break the previous record of 0.22 inches, set all the way back in 1906.
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two-year-old girl pulled from pool in north Phoenix overnight

A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix overnight. Officials were called out to a home near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road sometime after midnight Sunday. When crews arrived, they located a two-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool...
PHOENIX, AZ

