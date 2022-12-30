JLL Capital Markets Group Arranges $16.333 Million of Construction Financing for 129-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Santa Rosa

The Westfield San Francisco Center mall is located in the most important commercial area of ​​the city of San Francisco, Union Square. It is one of the best malls in San Francisco California and also the largest in the Bay Area. Its commercial offer is led by the luxury department stores Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom, which have an excellent selection of the best fashion brands in the world. In addition, there are dozens of stores of recognized brands such as Red Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and John Varvatos. It is definitely the place to go if you want to go shopping in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO