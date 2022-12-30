ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

JC Post

Driver dies after semi crash on Kansas highway

SALINE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Deol, Gurmeet S. Deol, 36, Fresno, California, was eastbound on Kansas 143 at Old 81 Highway. The semi traveled off the right edge of...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: 3 accused of aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan and have three men in custody. Just before 8:30p.m. Monday, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots were fired at the Links Apartments in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way, according to a media release.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 1

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bohnert, Jaynette Louise; 54; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Morris Co. K-9 finds meth in White City vehicle, driver arrested

WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Morris Co. K-9 alerted handlers to the presence of methamphetamine in a vehicle in White City which led to the driver’s arrest. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, deputies stopped a vehicle near Mackenzie and Elm St. in White City for a traffic violation.
WHITE CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Car crashes into frozen creek in Saline County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man freed himself and sought aid at a nearby home after crashing his car into a frozen Gypsum Creek in Saline County. First responders were notified of the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on Gypsum Valley Road. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a road-closed sign and rolled into the creek.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KVOE

White City man arrested on suspicion of drug possession, trafficking contraband

Morris County deputies have arrested one person on suspected drug activity. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop in White City around 7:40 pm Friday, and the K-9 Kimber alerted to a smell of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then conducted a probable cause search, allegedly finding unspecified amounts of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
WHITE CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 29

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Kristian Starks, Outside warrant, Arrested 12/28. Jose Ramirez, Failure to appear, Arrested...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

United Way looks ahead at 2023 in Geary County

United Way officials in Geary County are making their plans for 2023. One of the activities will be a St. Patrick's Day time frame potato bar. There will also be the annual VITA program. Nichole Mader, United Way Executive Director, said that's where you can get your taxes done for...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary Community Hospital transitions under Stormont Vail Health Jan. 1

The move of Geary Community Hospital operations under Stormont Vail Health is effective New Year's Day. This past week county and officials from both hospitals met to iron out the remaining role of the Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees and some contracts, explained Geary County Commission Chair Alex Tyson. "We have some low hanging fruit in terms of contracts that need to be negotiated, terminated and finished, and cut out. "
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Office Building will close early Friday

Geary County officials will be closing the County Office Building at noon this Friday, December 30, 2022, to allow staff ample time to complete year-end processes. Please note: Anyone not being served at noon will have to return the following week. The doors will close and lock at noon. If you need something addressed prior to the New Year, please do NOT wait until the last minute.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Planning moves ahead for Freedom Fest JC

Planning for the second annual Freedom Fest JC is ahead of one year ago at this time. The Fourth of July celebration is scheduled June 30-July 4, 2023 in downtown Junction City. Bob Story, Freedom Fest Co-Chair, noted that there will be a kickoff party on Friday, June 30th with...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
