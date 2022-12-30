Geary County officials will be closing the County Office Building at noon this Friday, December 30, 2022, to allow staff ample time to complete year-end processes. Please note: Anyone not being served at noon will have to return the following week. The doors will close and lock at noon. If you need something addressed prior to the New Year, please do NOT wait until the last minute.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO