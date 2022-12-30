Read full article on original website
Driver dies after semi crash on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Deol, Gurmeet S. Deol, 36, Fresno, California, was eastbound on Kansas 143 at Old 81 Highway. The semi traveled off the right edge of...
RCPD: 3 accused of aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan
MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan and have three men in custody. Just before 8:30p.m. Monday, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots were fired at the Links Apartments in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way, according to a media release.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bohnert, Jaynette Louise; 54; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
Morris Co. K-9 finds meth in White City vehicle, driver arrested
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Morris Co. K-9 alerted handlers to the presence of methamphetamine in a vehicle in White City which led to the driver’s arrest. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, deputies stopped a vehicle near Mackenzie and Elm St. in White City for a traffic violation.
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Junction City children have been reported missing to officials by their father and are believed to be with their mother. Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that three children from Junction City were reported missing on Dec. 21 - Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6.
Car crashes into frozen creek in Saline County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man freed himself and sought aid at a nearby home after crashing his car into a frozen Gypsum Creek in Saline County. First responders were notified of the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on Gypsum Valley Road. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a road-closed sign and rolled into the creek.
Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
White City man arrested on suspicion of drug possession, trafficking contraband
Morris County deputies have arrested one person on suspected drug activity. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop in White City around 7:40 pm Friday, and the K-9 Kimber alerted to a smell of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then conducted a probable cause search, allegedly finding unspecified amounts of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Police release photos, video of suspects connected to Ogden shooting
OGDEN (KSNT) – Police are looking for three suspects who are connected to an early Friday morning shooting in Ogden. The Riley County Police Department released photos and video of three suspects and their vehicle after a shooting that occurred at 12:45 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Walnut St. The video shows the […]
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 29
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Kristian Starks, Outside warrant, Arrested 12/28. Jose Ramirez, Failure to appear, Arrested...
McPherson 911 gets lots of calls, refinery says it is 'flaring event'
MCPHERSON COUNTY— McPherson County 911 started out Monday morning getting a lot of calls about the refinery. They said on social media, "We have spoken to staff (a few times, actually) and just wanted to pass on that yes, they are aware of what's going on and have assured us it's a flaring event."
Earthquake detected Friday in Russell County
A minor earthquake was detected in Russell County on Friday evening, the Kansas Geological Survey reported. The 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:47 p.m. Friday in northeast Russell County, just south of the Osborne County line.
United Way looks ahead at 2023 in Geary County
United Way officials in Geary County are making their plans for 2023. One of the activities will be a St. Patrick's Day time frame potato bar. There will also be the annual VITA program. Nichole Mader, United Way Executive Director, said that's where you can get your taxes done for...
Geary Community Hospital transitions under Stormont Vail Health Jan. 1
The move of Geary Community Hospital operations under Stormont Vail Health is effective New Year's Day. This past week county and officials from both hospitals met to iron out the remaining role of the Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees and some contracts, explained Geary County Commission Chair Alex Tyson. "We have some low hanging fruit in terms of contracts that need to be negotiated, terminated and finished, and cut out. "
Bob Story is excited to begin serving on the Junction City Commission
Bob Story is excited to begin serving on the Junction City Commission. He has been appointed by fellow commissioners to fill out the remaining year of Nate Butler's term. Butler is stepping down to serve in the 68th District seat in the Kansas House. "It is something that I've always...
Geary County Office Building will close early Friday
Geary County officials will be closing the County Office Building at noon this Friday, December 30, 2022, to allow staff ample time to complete year-end processes. Please note: Anyone not being served at noon will have to return the following week. The doors will close and lock at noon. If you need something addressed prior to the New Year, please do NOT wait until the last minute.
Tipping fee rate will go up at the Geary County Transfer Station
Due to cost increases with waste disposal, customers of the Geary County Transfer Station will see a price increase effective January 1, 2023. The new tipping fee rate will be $64.00 per ton. The minimum fee for 500 pounds or less will increase to $16.00. The cost for commercial tree...
Geary County Public Works release a holiday schedule notice:
In observance of the New Year’s Holiday, the Geary County Public Works Department, Geary County Landfill and Geary County Transfer Station will all be closed Monday, January 2. They will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, January 3.
Planning moves ahead for Freedom Fest JC
Planning for the second annual Freedom Fest JC is ahead of one year ago at this time. The Fourth of July celebration is scheduled June 30-July 4, 2023 in downtown Junction City. Bob Story, Freedom Fest Co-Chair, noted that there will be a kickoff party on Friday, June 30th with...
Junction City Commission will elect a mayor and vice mayor
Election of a mayor and vice mayor is on the Junction City Commission agenda Tuesday night. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at 701 North Jefferson. The terms for the mayor and vice mayor will run for one year.
