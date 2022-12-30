Read full article on original website
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Dems retain power
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats are again claiming the Senate majority, but much of the chamber's focus is on the top Republican as Mitch McConnell becomes the longest serving Senate leader in history. McConnell, 80, surpassed Montana Sen. Mike Mansfield’s record of 16 years as party leader when...
Washburn Ag Law Prof: EPA questions continue before Supreme Court
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The major questions doctrine holds that courts should not defer to agency statutory interpretations that concern questions of "vast economic or political significance." In late June, the Supreme Court issued a ruling stating that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot put state-level caps on carbon emissions under...
Sen. Moran Named Co-Chair of Senate Army Caucus
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – senior member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense and member of the United States Military Academy (USMA) Board of Visitors – has been named the new Co-Chair of the Senate Army Caucus by fellow Co-Chair U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.) – chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services. Sen. Moran will replace retiring U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) as Co-Chair.
FEC levies $30K penalty tied to Kobach's 2020 US Senate bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Incoming Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach agreed to help pay a $30,000 penalty to resolve a federal complaint over the improper use of a group's email list during his unsuccessful 2020 campaign for the U.S. Senate. The Federal Election Commission disclosed Friday that it had...
