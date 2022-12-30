ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Washburn Ag Law Prof: EPA questions continue before Supreme Court

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The major questions doctrine holds that courts should not defer to agency statutory interpretations that concern questions of "vast economic or political significance." In late June, the Supreme Court issued a ruling stating that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot put state-level caps on carbon emissions under...
JC Post

Sen. Moran Named Co-Chair of Senate Army Caucus

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – senior member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense and member of the United States Military Academy (USMA) Board of Visitors – has been named the new Co-Chair of the Senate Army Caucus by fellow Co-Chair U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.) – chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services. Sen. Moran will replace retiring U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) as Co-Chair.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

FEC levies $30K penalty tied to Kobach's 2020 US Senate bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Incoming Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach agreed to help pay a $30,000 penalty to resolve a federal complaint over the improper use of a group's email list during his unsuccessful 2020 campaign for the U.S. Senate. The Federal Election Commission disclosed Friday that it had...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy