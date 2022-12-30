WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – senior member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense and member of the United States Military Academy (USMA) Board of Visitors – has been named the new Co-Chair of the Senate Army Caucus by fellow Co-Chair U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.) – chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services. Sen. Moran will replace retiring U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) as Co-Chair.

