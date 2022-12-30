Read full article on original website
Three arrested in connection with kidnapping in MHK
MANHATTAN - The Riley County Police Department says three men were arrested in connection with a Monday evening kidnapping in Manhattan. Around 8:20 pm. on January 2, 2023, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots had been fired in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way at The Links Apartments.
Riley County Arrest Report January 3
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ZANE AUSTIN THOMAS, 27, Junction City, Aggravated Robbery; Armed w/ dangerous weapon; Aggravated kidnapping; Agg burglary; Locked dwelling for felony, theft, sex; Aggravated battery; Knowingly use weapon cause grt body harm/disfigure/death; Possession of marijuana; Bond $500,000.
Driver dies after semi crash on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Deol, Gurmeet S. Deol, 36, Fresno, California, was eastbound on Kansas 143 at Old 81 Highway. The semi traveled off the right edge of...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 31
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bentz, Pamela Renee; 50; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Contempt of Court; Indirect. NAME:...
Kansas felon escapes custody after 4-county chase
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are looking for a Kansas felon who escaped custody early this morning after a multi-county chase in Saline County. Just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, according to Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jim Hughes.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office investigating accidental shooting of a child
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Deputies are investigating the accidental shooting of a child that took place Friday. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 8:54 p.m. to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound. During an investigation, deputies learned an older sibling was attempting to clear a […]
Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
🎥&📷: RCPD releases video investigates overnight shooting in Ogden
UPDATE: RCPD has released video of a vehicle arriving at and leaving from the scene of the shooting in Ogden in the early morning hours of December 30, 2022. Pictures of three suspects and the car were also released with the video. Anyone with information about the identity of the...
Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver of Larned was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 29
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Kristian Starks, Outside warrant, Arrested 12/28. Jose Ramirez, Failure to appear, Arrested...
Kansas sheriff warns residents of land purchase scam
OTTAWA COUNTY —The Ottawa County Sheriff's office is warning residents of a property scam. On the department's social media page, Sheriff Russ Thorton wrote, "Citizens Of Ottawa County, it has been brought to our attention that several of you have received a letter from “Tekoa Da Silva” wanting to buy your land. I did some research on Mr. Da Silva on the internet and he has done the same thing in many different counties in Kansas where citizens have been warned about doing business with him."
WIBW
Man suspected in theft of $4,500 worth of men’s cologne from Manhattan business
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of 45 bottles of men’s fragrance from a Manhattan business. The theft was reported around 10;15 a.m. Saturday at the Ulta Beauty store in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center. According to Riley County police, an unknown...
15 under 40 Winners Announced
MANHATTAN, KS (January 2, 2023) The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce have released the inaugural 15 under 40 class of young professionals making a difference in their communities. Winners of 2023’s 15 under 40 will be recognized at a special reception in their honor on Jan. 12...
