America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
FEC levies $30K penalty tied to Kobach's 2020 US Senate bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Incoming Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach agreed to help pay a $30,000 penalty to resolve a federal complaint over the improper use of a group's email list during his unsuccessful 2020 campaign for the U.S. Senate. The Federal Election Commission disclosed Friday that it had...
Kansas Residents Are Paying Less for Groceries With Revised Food Tax in 2023
There's good news for anyone going grocery shopping in Kansas -- you're going to be paying less in related taxes this year. It's all thanks to a new food tax law that went into effect in the state on...
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Dems retain power
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats are again claiming the Senate majority, but much of the chamber's focus is on the top Republican as Mitch McConnell becomes the longest serving Senate leader in history. McConnell, 80, surpassed Montana Sen. Mike Mansfield’s record of 16 years as party leader when...
Chief justice: Judges' safety 'essential' to court system
WASHINGTON (AP) — With security threats to Supreme Court justices still fresh memories, Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday praised programs that protect judges, saying that “we must support judges by ensuring their safety.”. Roberts and other conservative Supreme Court justices were the subject of protests, some at...
