Lady Devils Hold Off Cleveland, Reach Semifinals Again

It was just the kind of victory coach Annette Watts desired this time of year — a “learning game” as she described it.

Greeneville separated itself from Cleveland for the first three quarters of Thursday’s Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic quarterfinal. And it proved enough to withstand a fourth-quarter rally as the Lady Devils triumphed 64-59 at Hal Henard Gymnasium.

Greeneville’s second-half lead reached 53-36 after Lindy Carter’s third 3-pointer.

But Cleveland (11-4) began to creep closer in the fourth quarter. Lauren Bailey’s and-one temporarily slowed the comeback at 58-51, but not for long. Paige Moody made a 3-pointer, and Milah Williams hit a layup with 2:18 left to make it a 58-56 game.

The comeback ended there, however. Addison Hurst and Lauren Hurst, Cleveland’s leading scorers with 16 and 10 points respectively, both fouled out over the next 1:08. Bailey answered an Emma Smith 3-pointer with two foul shots to help Greeneville (9-3) clinch its second straight Ladies Classic semifinal berth.

“I told the girls ‘you know they’re not done,’” Watts said. “We just missed two defensive switch-outs, and you can’t miss defensive assignments. You’ve got to switch when the switch is called.

“Bailey was really smart down there on that last shot, got the ball in, and dribbled. Just smart. Games like this, you want to be playing pretty good basketball and still learning.”

Greeneville did overcome some early adversity when Chloe Marsh picked up her second foul. Carter stepped up and went 7-of-13 from the field for a game-high 19 points, while matching Anna Shaw and Bailey with a team-high four rebounds.

“Lindy is just that steady girl that does all the dirty work and yet can go score,” Watts said. “She’s really feeling confident right now about her game.”

Carter and Tambryn Ellenburg both played all 32 minutes. Ellenburg shot 4-of-6 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points. She drained back-to-back 3s early in the second quarter for a 26-9 lead, and her floater helped Greeneville take a 30-23 halftime lead.

Carter and Marsh both hit from 3 to start the second half, as Greeneville’s lead twice more reached 17 points.

Bailey, who blocked two shots with five assists, and Marsh both scored 11. Shaw led the Lady Devils in assists with six.

Watts also praised Kaylee Crumbley, Dalaina Martin and Kyla Jobe for stepping up off the bench during the second quarter.

“Of course, they do it in practice, so I expect no less,” Watts said.

Cleveland shot 49% (22-of-45) for the game, but just 7-of-21 from deep. The Lady Devils made 9-of-16 from 3-point range and 51% (20-of-39) overall.

UP NEXT

The Lady Devils face Knoxville Catholic in the Ladies Classic semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Greeneville defeated the Lady Irish 56-49 in a Hall of Fame game, but Catholic star Sydney Mains didn’t play that night.