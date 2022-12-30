ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Mustangs Run Off From Greene Devils

By By SAM BUNDY Sports Editor
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

BRISTOL — The Greeneville Greene Devils kept the Myers Park Mustangs somewhat corralled for a half in the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall on Thursday night.

But then the Mustangs reared up and showed why they’re considered a tourney favorite.

A head taller and more muscular at every position, the Mustangs stampeded the Devils in the second half with power in the paint, acrobatic dunks and 3-pointers en route to a 64-31 quarterfinal win.

“You’re in the second night in the winner’s bracket ... that’s great, but it’s obviously not the way we wanted it to turn out,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “You’re going to play great teams here and it’s always a great opportunity, but we just didn’t have it in the second half.”

Greeneville was within four points of Myers Park with a minute to go in the first half and trailed 30-21 at halftime. In the second half, though, the Devils hit just four of 26 shots from the floor and scored just 10 points, five in each quarter.

Myers Park, meanwhile, unbridled its herd of Division I prospects over the final two quarters, shooting 68 percent (15 of 22) and outrebounding Greeneville 19-3.

“They did a great job defensively on us,” Woolsey said. “But when we had some opportunities, we didn’t knock shots down in the second half. Our shooting was just a lot different. Once we didn’t knock down some shots, I don’t know that we were as tough defensively and you can’t do that against great teams.”

Myers Park hit its first nine shots of the third quarter with Elijah Strong – a 6-foot-8 Wofford commit – doing the most damage.

Strong had six of the nine baskets, muscling in four layups and showing touch on a jumper in the lane and a left-handed hook.

For the game, Strong hit seven of 10 shots and a free throw for 15 points while pulling down five rebounds.

“We talked about (Strong). If you put him in 2K terms, when he’s 4 to 6 feet from the basket, he’s a 98. That’s his rating,” Woolsey said. “We didn’t do a very good job keeping him away from the basket in the second half. That was a big factor.”

Strong scored Myers Park’s first two baskets of the third quarter on the jumper in the lane and a layup to push the Mustangs to a 34-21 lead.

Midway through the quarter, Strong went on a personal 8-2 run with three layups and the left-handed hook to give Myers Park its first 20-plus point advantage, 47-26.

Myers Park closed the third with a dunk from Sadiq White, a 6-8 sophomore with multiple ACC and SEC offers, and a layup from Santana Lynch, a 6-4 junior getting D-I looks, to make it 51-26.

Jacob Paraison, a 6-3 junior, pushed Myers Park to a 30-point lead – 56-26 – with a 3-pointer from the left corner early in the fourth quarter.

White finished with 14 points and six rebounds for Myers Park, which outrebounded Greeneville 36-17 overall.

Sir Mohammed, a 6-6 junior and son of 18-year NBA center Nazr Mohammed, led Myers Park with 16 points, including two 3-pointers.

Bishop Boswell, a 6-4 junior with offers from Georgia, Wake Forest, Houston, Texas A&M and South Florida, scored six points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists.

There were also bright spots for Greeneville.

Trey Thompson, a 6-6 freshman, scored the Devils’ first eight points of the game, including two 3s. He finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

“It’s always a good thing playing bigger and better people,” Thompson said of Myers Park. “It only makes you better as a person and a player. If you’re out here scoring on 6-8, 6-9 guys, the game around your area against guys who aren’t as big becomes easier. And it’s good to get exposure in tournaments like this as well.”

Senior Adjatay Dabbs added 10 points, including back-to-back 3s that sparked an 11-2 run in the second quarter that pulled Greeneville within 25-21.

Junior Hayden Goad finished the 11-2 spurt in the second with a 3-pointer, and senior Jayquan Price knocked down a 3 for Greeneville’s first points of the fourth quarter.

Greeneville, now 7-7, will play Madison-Ridgeland Academy out of Mississippi at noon on Friday at Viking Hall. The best the Devils can finish in the tournament now is fifth, and they will need to win two more games to do that.

Madison-Ridgeland, led by senior point guard and Ole Miss commit Josh Hubbard, is in the same position after losing 71-70 to Norcross out of Georgia in another quarterfinal on Thursday.

“You come down here to play teams like this so when playoffs come in February and March, you’re ready to play better teams,” said Greeneville junior JD Woolsey. “(Myers Park) is a really good team. Now we know what we’ve got to do to take the next step to get better, to mesh.”

The Greeneville Sun

