wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb will announce his legislative and administrative priorities for 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb will announce his legislative and administrative priorities for the 2023 session. The event will be held at 1:00 p.m. ET, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Liberty Park Elementary School in the Media Center at 8425 East Raymond Street in Indianapolis.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Indianapolis Recorder
Marion County Democrats do away with slating
Marion County Democrats will no longer use a controversial candidate endorsement process that many have criticized as a method to perpetuate favoritism and insider trading. Marion County Democratic Party Chair Myla Eldridge announced the change to the pre-primary endorsement process, called slating, in a press release Jan. 1. The move to an open primary is effective immediately.
shelbycountypost.com
Ridgeway announces candidacy for Shelbyville mayor
Former Shelbyville City Council member Brad Ridgeway announced his intention to file as a candidate for Mayor of the City of Shelbyville. Ridgeway will run in the Republican primary election which is scheduled to take place on May 2, 2023. Candidate Ridgeway provided a statement with his announcement. “I will...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis restaurant closed for health code violations
A video posted by a concerned customer online appears to show numerous health code violations, including mice in the kitchen and food on the floor, inside a chicken restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis restaurant closed for health code violations. A video posted by a concerned customer online...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WTHR
Marion County Democrats move to an open primary
The Marion County Democratic Party said it's moving to an open primary. That means no pre-primary convention and no endorsements before the primary elections.
bloomingtonian.com
2022 Year-End Photo Essays – Homelessness Crisis Persists in Bloomington, Indiana
The ongoing housing affordability crisis, opioid crisis, and general economic crisis for the working class exacerbated by a pandemic and inflation, along with other factors such as the hidden wounds of military service, continued in Bloomington, as many local Bloomington area residents found themselves without housing. Even after the Bloomington...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Top 80 Clinton County News Stories of 2022
What are the top 80 news stories for Clinton County in 2022? We want you to decide which stories below are the “Top 10” Clinton County stories for 2022. Kaspar Media presents this ‘Year in Review’ with our top 80 news story list and a video by Erick Dircks and Patty Keaton Parks. We look back on this pivotal year in Clinton County History.
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County swears in new sheriff
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Former Chief Deputy Major Chirs Lane is the new sheriff of Bartholomew County. Lane took his oath at the Bartholomew County Courthouse on Friday. Sheriff Matt Myers leaves and now becomes Lane’s chief deputy. He will serve in the position for a few months. Sheriff...
Fox 59
Heavy rain & numerous storms impact Indiana overnight
INDIANAPOLIS – Foggy weather Monday evening will give way to warmth and heavy rain as we head overnight. Dense fog has been a concern all evening in Indiana as visibility has been reduced to 1/4 mile in many locations north of Marion County. Dense fog advisories are in effect until midnight to account for this hazard. The passage of a warm front will help push temperatures into the low 60s overnight however, and this will ultimately help mitigate the hazard.
ParkIndy to change parking rates for first time in 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS — The price is going up for more than half of Indianapolis’ metered parking spaces. ParkIndy announced rates for parking spaces labeled “Zone 2” and “Zone 3” will go from $1 to $1.25 beginning February 1, 2023. According to Park Indy, this affects 2,223 out of 4,202 metered spaces or 53% of the spaces. […]
WISH-TV
CDC drops Indiana one level in flu spread
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a new map that shows Indiana has moved down one category in flu spread but is still considered “very high.”. Indiana has 73 flu deaths reported this season so far. There are six states,...
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency cesarean section.
Customers frustrated with weeks of inconsistent trash pickup by new service
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — If you take a quick drive around Mooresville you’ll see overflowing trash bins with bags piling up on many streets. It’s part of a problem residents said has been going on for weeks. ”I have at least six bags and they’re the big yellow trash bags,” Anna Gould said, talking about her […]
cbs4indy.com
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after. shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the kitchen where several...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Local hospitals welcome their first newborns of 2023
As many people celebrated entering the New Year with champagne or a New Year's kiss, others welcomed a newborn baby.
