ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Call of Duty campaigns are in desperate need of new mechanics that stick

By Jeremy Peel
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOwd6_0jybYdy600

It gets so that you barely hear it, eventually—the constant rattle of machine gun fire that has accompanied Call of Duty campaigns for nearly two decades. First it was the typewriter click of the Thompson, then the factory-line clank of the AK-47—the latter a real test for the eardrums throughout the late 00s, let me tell you. Now, it’s the more refined kick drum of the Kastov 74u. But the action has always remained the same: click to command your weapon to spread lead in a given direction. Perhaps you’ll punctuate the flow with a grenade this time. Probably not, eh. Stick with the classics.

There’s no denying the perpetual appeal of this setup. Even in the tight and linear environs of a COD level, no encounter will ever play out exactly the same way twice. As you and your opponents shift position, like the paddles in a game of Pong, the battlefield throws up implicit, absorbing engineering problems. At what angle can a bullet travel between all these shipping containers and strike only the head of the guard standing on deck? By what degree do you need to lead the target at 300 yards? At 500 yards? And always, a primal question begs to be answered: who is predator, and who is prey? No other game can convey the punch of a direct hit quite like COD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZey5_0jybYdy600

(Image credit: Activision)

Yet these are the basic building blocks of the FPS genre. By now, they could be the foundations of a tower of interlocked mechanics that set Call of Duty apart from its peers. Instead, if you play this year’s Modern Warfare 2, you’ll find the equation largely unchanged from 2009’s, er, Modern Warfare 2.

In part, that’s down to resistance from the game’s multiplayer audience. In that sphere, even the smallest alterations to the formula can wreak havoc; just google ‘slide cancel’ and you’ll see how a simple speed exploit can come to define the meta of Warzone.

The biggest backlash came in the early 2010s—when, inspired by the former Infinity Ward team behind Titanfall, Call of Duty developers began to embrace more dramatic movement techniques, designing double jumps and mid-air dashes. By Black Ops 3, skilled players were chaining boosts and wallruns in such a way as to never hit the ground. But this futurism was ultimately rejected by fans, and 2017’s WWII was advertised with liberal use of the phrase ‘boots on the ground’—essentially a slogan in favour of mechanical conservatism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zB4Cw_0jybYdy600

(Image credit: Activision)

Unfortunately, that’s had a knock-on effect in the campaigns, too. Any momentum that had gathered over previous entries, either literally and metaphorically, quickly dissipated as the series leaned into reboots. Gone were the tactical advantages of a sci-fi setting, like hackable robots, spider-legged seeker bombs, and anti-gravity grenades that lifted enemies out of cover. RIP.

Body goals

Of course, it’s possible to separate out multiplayer and singleplayer—treating the former as a conservation area, and the latter as a laboratory for the testing of new ideas. It happened that way with Black Ops: Cold War—where, in the campaign only, developer Raven Software introduced a simple but transformative body shield mechanic . By tapping a key, you could disarm an opponent, grab them by the neck, and march them toward their comrades, letting their torso take the bulk of the fire. Once they’d had their fill of lead, you could pull the pin on their grenade and shove them into a crowd of enemies.

Since you were invulnerable while the animation unfolded, the body shield functioned rather like a glory kill in modern Doom—pushing you to dive forward into danger in order to save yourself. It enabled a new playstyle in a game which, ever since the rise of Halo, had encouraged you to fall back and recharge when under pressure. A solid addition to fold into the COD campaign formula as it moves forward, you might think. Yet last year, when it came time to follow up Cold War, the body shield was missing in action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BY60s_0jybYdy600

(Image credit: Activision)

There are practical reasons why innovations might fall between the cracks in an annualised series. The responsibility for making Call of Duty campaigns bounces between, at last count, three different lead studios. Cold War’s campaign was the work of Raven; the subsequent game, Vanguard, was made by Sledgehammer; this year’s Modern Warfare 2 is an Infinity Ward production. Who knows: maybe one day, Treyarch will regain its appetite for singleplayer too.

While all these studios share tech and level design lessons—the disguise stealth of this year’s narco mansion recalling both Cold War’s KGB headquarters and WWII’s Nazi stronghold, for instance—development on their campaigns overlaps, so it’s never a simple matter of building on what came directly before.

There’s also a nagging suspicion that Activision thinks of COD as Baby’s First FPS—conscious that every new campaign is an entry point to the genre for a new generation of teenagers. As such, these campaigns are perhaps designed not to overwhelm: holding back on tactical options, freedom of exploration, or too much interactivity full stop. The structure of the new Modern Warfare 2 would certainly seem to back that up: forefronting gallery shootouts, and only expanding your toolset and playspace once you’re deep into the second half of the story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYUVi_0jybYdy600

(Image credit: Activision)

The most charitable comparison to be made is that Call of Duty is a little like Mario—in which Nintendo regularly introduces new ideas for just a level or two, before chucking them away. No novelty is allowed to outstay its welcome. COD campaigns, too, have always shot for variety above all else, juxtaposing sniper hunts with car chases, aircraft gunning with cramped home invasions.

But long-time players like myself have seen too many good ideas defenestrated in favour of familiar, machine-gunned beats. COD might be first-person cinema, but the truth is that its stories don’t stick in the head unless you’re given something new to engage with—a distinct memory made with the fingers. As long as that’s not happening, its campaigns will never truly surprise us, no matter how many No Russians they pull.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Trick Simplifies One of the Most Frustrating Boss Fights

If you've played God of War Ragnarok and have a favorite boss or two, you're just as likely to have one or two bosses that stood out as your absolute least favorites, the ones that either took you forever to beat or just had annoying mechanics to maneuver around. One of those bosses is probably Ormstunga, a foe which you might not remember by name but sure would by its moveset. The agile, lethal boss is a pain to track and probably will take more than one try to beat for any player encountering it for the first time, but one player has discovered an easy trick to make short work of the creature.
dotesports.com

Bungie reenables Destiny 2 API, 3rd-party apps working again after server issues caused by latest Exotic

Destiny 2 players can finally take advantage of their favorite apps again. Bungie reenabled the Destiny 2 API today, meaning the official companion app and other third-party tools that are nearly essential to the game are operational once more. The outage lasted just two days, from Dec. 28 to 30, after Bungie disabled the API due to connection issues. This is earlier than the previous timeline Bungie gave, which pointed to a fix targeted for “early next week.”
ComicBook

PS5 Players Surprised With Unexpected Controller Downgrade

There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
ComicBook

Nintendo Insider Teases Return of Fan-Favorite SNES Series in 2023

According to a Nintendo insider, a fan-favorite and dormant series that got its start on the SNES will get its moment in 2023. Whether this will be with a new game release or just an announcement or something else entirely, we don't know, as the tease is very brief and vague. What's clear though is that fans of said series should anticipate something for the coming year.
Trusted Reviews

Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says

As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans

Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
notebookcheck.net

Steam Winter Sale: 3 enticing action-adventure games for under US$5

1. Hob - 67% off. Hob is for fans of 3D action-adventure platformers who enjoy rewarding puzzles and have a knack for exploration. The game drops players into the wordless story of a dying world and asks them to save it as a character with an upgradeable mechanical arm. In order to save the world, you must unravel its mysteries, befriend the sprites that inhabit it, and banish the evil that threatens it. Hob's occasional sword-based combat is fun and satisfying, but the game's main attractions are its striking, stylised visuals, fun problem solving, and unique storytelling.
ComicBook

Xbox Exclusive Is Officially Lowest-Rated Flop of 2022

The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
The Verge

Microsoft claims it has no idea when Call of Duty came out

One year ago this month, Microsoft announced it would spend $68.7 billion to acquire Activision Blizzard, highlighting how it would get “iconic franchises” including Call of Duty, Warcraft and Candy Crush for that fee. But now that gamers and regulators are worrying Microsoft might keep Call of Duty from appearing on Sony’s PlayStation, Microsoft’s lawyers are suddenly pretending they have no idea why Call of Duty is special.
ComicBook

Resident Evil-Like Horror Game Free for Limited Time

Resident Evil fans and horror game fanatics in general have a free game waiting for them to download now. It's not a Resident Evil game by name, but it's close – close enough to the point that the game even started out as a remake of Resident Evil 2 before it matured into its own standalone title that it is now. The game in question is called Daymare: 1998, and while it's free to download and keep now, that offer will only last for a limited time.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy