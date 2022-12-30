Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier
Melba Moore Returning to the Theatre, writing for George Jefferson & All in the Family
In this episode, Frankie Darcell talks with Tony Award Winning Icon Melba Moore and Award Winning Playwright/Director Nolbert Brown Jr. about their storied careers on Broadway, and how things are coming full circle with their new ‘Imitation Of Life’ stage play opening February 15, 2023 in Philadelphia. Moore,...
billypenn.com
Colorful costumes and sunny skies: Photos from the 2023 Mummers Day Parade
On an unseasonably warm Sunday morning, a century of tradition marched down Broad Street for the annual Mummers Parade. Spectators enjoyed sunshine and temps hovering around 60 degrees, but kept the holiday spirit going — there were at least a dozen Santa outfits among the crowd, and just as many “2023” sunglasses floating around.
phillyvoice.com
Order fried chicken and Prosecco at Amina to benefit the African American Museum in Philadelphia
Diners at Amina can eat and drink for a cause every Wednesday through the end of March. The Old City restaurant is hosting a "Fried Chicken & Prosecco" fundraiser benefitting the African American Museum in Philadelphia. MORE: Watch the '100 greatest films of all time' during year-long series at the...
Bacon Brothers: Ocean City, NJ & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
Here’s another very cool thing that happened in 2022. The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer in recent years. This 2022 year was no exception. They last performed in New Jersey in Ocean City...
billypenn.com
Hakim’s Bookstore, Philly’s oldest Black-owned book shop, is being honored with a blue historical marker
After 64 years providing books and culture in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore is being commemorated with an official state historical marker. Step inside the 52nd Street establishment named after original owner Dawud Hakim, and you can almost hear the pages of history turning. Over the decades, the city’s longest operating Black-owned bookshop has solidified itself as a place for Afrocentric literature, gifts, and discourse.
gridphilly.com
A Philadelphia woman supports girls to grow into confident adults
In 2011, an enraged 12-year-old stormed into the office at a charter school and marched up to Edwena Lanier, the office manager at the time and founder and leader of Girls Talk, a forum for girls aged 10 to 19. “She was furious because she’d gotten a D on an...
delawaretoday.com
Wilmington Designer Shakira Hunt on Her Signature Style
Wilmington-based artist and designer Shakira Hunt of Shakira Hunt Creative Studio marries form and function in her everyday style. Free-flowing and dictated by my mood. Because I’m always on the go, I like to grab pairable, transitional things that feel light. Most of the time, I’m in athletic wear and oversized shirts—those are my thing. Tights, a crop top with an oversized white linen shirt and a pair of Chucks [Converse sneakers]—that’s my everyday kind of look.
Iannelli’s and friends, a generous Secret Santa
One of South Philadelphia’s historic bakeries is cooking for a cause this holiday season. Iannelli’s Brick Oven Bakery at 1155 E. Passyunk Ave. is presenting one local family a check for $1,000, which was raised from cooking classes at the bakery. “Every holiday season I like to try...
Take A Tour Of The Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia!
Last week I shared the post, A Great Use For A Hyatt Free Night: New Years Eve II!. I didn’t do a great job keeping track of our hotel free nights. Luckily, AwardWallet sent an alert reminding us of a Hyatt Free Night which was soon expiring. With no...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
phillyvoice.com
Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition
Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Comcast set to raise rates on cable services
Comcast users will soon see price increases on their bills as the company raises fees for a number of services. The company, headquartered in Philadelphia, recently announced that it will increase its rates for customers nationwide by 3.8 percent on average, with different regions seeing slightly different rate increases. The...
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City
Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
Philadelphia experts raise health concerns for explosion aftermath
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People who live in Port Richmond should stay away from the explosion debris, experts say. It probably contains toxic chemicals and they say everyone needs to know the warning signs for a potential gas leak.It's not just a scene of destruction, debris from the explosion is a potential health danger."Those older homes still contain quite a few toxic chemicals like lead and asbestos," Dr. Marilyn Howarth, with the Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology Perelman School of Medicine, said.Howarth says dangerous toxins from the explosion can spread through the air."The particulate, they don't stay in just that footprint of...
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Manayunk, Philadelphia
Enjoy an urban experience with small-town charm when you visit the neighborhood of Manayunk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Renovated Victorian storefronts and mill buildings dot the streets of this commercial district along the banks of the Schuylkill River and the Manayunk Canal and Tow Path. Manayunk was originally called the town...
Family-run men's shop serving North Philly community for nearly 7 decades
If you want to look sharp, take David Rosenblum's fashion advice. He's been fitting men for dress clothes for decades at Leo's Apparel in North Philadelphia.
This Pennsylvania city ranks among the ‘neediest’ in the country
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
billypenn.com
Philly’s stray cat population, estimated at 400,000 pre-pandemic, has stayed relatively stable thanks to a grassroots network
Philly’s sizable population of stray cats, estimated to be around 400,000 before the pandemic, appears to have stayed relatively stable over the past couple of years, despite a documented surge of cats landing at animal shelters nationwide. That’s likely thanks to “a positive trend” of grassroots coordination, said Sarah...
Gas Explosion Rocks Philadelphia Neighborhood Overnight
A gas explosion destroyed two homes in Philadelphia overnight. The incident, which took place in the city’s Port Richmond section, left at least three people in the hospital, according to a report from Fox29. There were hundreds of reports of a scary rattling overnight in Philadelphia as a result...
