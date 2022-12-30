ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

billypenn.com

Colorful costumes and sunny skies: Photos from the 2023 Mummers Day Parade

On an unseasonably warm Sunday morning, a century of tradition marched down Broad Street for the annual Mummers Parade. Spectators enjoyed sunshine and temps hovering around 60 degrees, but kept the holiday spirit going — there were at least a dozen Santa outfits among the crowd, and just as many “2023” sunglasses floating around.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Hakim’s Bookstore, Philly’s oldest Black-owned book shop, is being honored with a blue historical marker

After 64 years providing books and culture in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore is being commemorated with an official state historical marker. Step inside the 52nd Street establishment named after original owner Dawud Hakim, and you can almost hear the pages of history turning. Over the decades, the city’s longest operating Black-owned bookshop has solidified itself as a place for Afrocentric literature, gifts, and discourse.
delawaretoday.com

Wilmington Designer Shakira Hunt on Her Signature Style

Wilmington-based artist and designer Shakira Hunt of Shakira Hunt Creative Studio marries form and function in her everyday style. Free-flowing and dictated by my mood. Because I’m always on the go, I like to grab pairable, transitional things that feel light. Most of the time, I’m in athletic wear and oversized shirts—those are my thing. Tights, a crop top with an oversized white linen shirt and a pair of Chucks [Converse sneakers]—that’s my everyday kind of look.
WILMINGTON, DE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition

Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Comcast set to raise rates on cable services

Comcast users will soon see price increases on their bills as the company raises fees for a number of services. The company, headquartered in Philadelphia, recently announced that it will increase its rates for customers nationwide by 3.8 percent on average, with different regions seeing slightly different rate increases. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City

Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia experts raise health concerns for explosion aftermath

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People who live in Port Richmond should stay away from the explosion debris, experts say. It probably contains toxic chemicals and they say everyone needs to know the warning signs for a potential gas leak.It's not just a scene of destruction, debris from the explosion is a potential health danger."Those older homes still contain quite a few toxic chemicals like lead and asbestos," Dr. Marilyn Howarth, with the Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology Perelman School of Medicine, said.Howarth says dangerous toxins from the explosion can spread through the air."The particulate, they don't stay in just that footprint of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Manayunk, Philadelphia

Enjoy an urban experience with small-town charm when you visit the neighborhood of Manayunk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Renovated Victorian storefronts and mill buildings dot the streets of this commercial district along the banks of the Schuylkill River and the Manayunk Canal and Tow Path. Manayunk was originally called the town...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Philly’s stray cat population, estimated at 400,000 pre-pandemic, has stayed relatively stable thanks to a grassroots network

Philly’s sizable population of stray cats, estimated to be around 400,000 before the pandemic, appears to have stayed relatively stable over the past couple of years, despite a documented surge of cats landing at animal shelters nationwide. That’s likely thanks to “a positive trend” of grassroots coordination, said Sarah...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Gas Explosion Rocks Philadelphia Neighborhood Overnight

A gas explosion destroyed two homes in Philadelphia overnight. The incident, which took place in the city’s Port Richmond section, left at least three people in the hospital, according to a report from Fox29. There were hundreds of reports of a scary rattling overnight in Philadelphia as a result...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

