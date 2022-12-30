Read full article on original website
Pedestrain involved crash on I-295 ends fatal
Jacksonville, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a passenger van was disabled in the left travel lane of Interstate 295 southbound after it crashed into the concrete barrier wall around 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a Ford F150 on State Road 200, west of Adams Road on Sunday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Another pickup truck traveling behind the Ford F150 also collided with the bicyclist, according to troopers. The bicyclist...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two fires were started by fireworks early New Years Day, according to Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer. One of the fires was started when a firework went into the garage of a home and set the garage on fire. Another home caught on...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — State Fire Marshall and Jacksonville Beach Police Department are investigating a deadly fire from Sunday morning. Just before six this morning, a two-story building with a rooftop patio caught fire. JFRD spokesperson Captain Eric Proswimmer said that the second floor housed two people. “Redcross is here...
Jacksonville police were called to the 1100 block of W. 31st Street around 7:15 a.m. Monday for a person shot. A male in his 20's was found in front of a home.
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a cyclist was hit twice on State Road 200 on New Years Day. STORY: JSO: Man found dead in front yard of Moncrief home. According to the crash report, at around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, the cyclist, a Ford F-150...
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A pileup involving dozens of vehicles on I-75 in North Central Florida claimed three lives early Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In a press release issued Sunday night, FHP said 21 vehicles were involved in the crash near Mile Marker 414 in Columbia...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found in an apartment on Jacksonville’s Northside Sunday afternoon. JSO said it was called to The Avery Apartments on Duval Road to perform a well-being check around 12:30 p.m. When the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, JSO said it found a woman in her mid-20s unresponsive.
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Residents of a Neptune Beach neighborhood are calling a newly placed water tank near their homes an "eyesore" and say they had no idea it was coming. "Even with an eight-foot fence, it's the dominant thing that I'm seeing," Homeowner Robert Vannoy said. Vannoy says...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death with no foul play suspected near the Jacksonville North Estates area at 14200 Duval Rd. JSO reports that at around 12:30 p.m. Officers responded to 14200 Duval Rd. in reference to a well-being check. Upon arriving,...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Milton native and her 4-year-old son both passed away following an apartment fire near Jacksonville the day after Christmas. Family confirmed to WEAR News on Monday that Alexis Fitzgerald's 4-year-old son Rozae died on scene. Alexis -- a 2016 Milton High School graduate -- was then pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run incident in Clay County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 17-year-old pedestrian was also injured but is expected to be OK, troopers say. FHP says both individuals were walking west on SR-100...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire was extinguished at a paper mill in Fernandina Beach Thursday morning, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. At 8:04 a.m. on Dec. 29, units from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire at WestRock, located at 600 N. 8th Street.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was found dead Monday morning in a front yard of a home on West 31st Street near Moncrief Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to JSO, someone was walking to work when they saw the body lying on the ground in...
Jacksonville, Fla. — On Jan. 13, Florida Blue will be hosting a breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr. This event will be at the Prime Osborn Convention on 1000 Water Street. For more information people can visit the website https://specialevents.coj.net/Special-Events/Martin-Luther-King-Jr-Breakfast.aspx. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop's grand opening event is scheduled for March 17.
