Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Pedestrain involved crash on I-295 ends fatal

Jacksonville, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a passenger van was disabled in the left travel lane of Interstate 295 southbound after it crashed into the concrete barrier wall around 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Evie M.

You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path

Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Bicyclist killed on State Route 200 in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a Ford F150 on State Road 200, west of Adams Road on Sunday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Another pickup truck traveling behind the Ford F150 also collided with the bicyclist, according to troopers. The bicyclist...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WCTV

21-vehicle crash leaves three dead on I-75 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A pileup involving dozens of vehicles on I-75 in North Central Florida claimed three lives early Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In a press release issued Sunday night, FHP said 21 vehicles were involved in the crash near Mile Marker 414 in Columbia...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman found dead in Northside apartment, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found in an apartment on Jacksonville’s Northside Sunday afternoon. JSO said it was called to The Avery Apartments on Duval Road to perform a well-being check around 12:30 p.m. When the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, JSO said it found a woman in her mid-20s unresponsive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WEAR

24-year-old Milton native, 4-year-old son die following apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Milton native and her 4-year-old son both passed away following an apartment fire near Jacksonville the day after Christmas. Family confirmed to WEAR News on Monday that Alexis Fitzgerald's 4-year-old son Rozae died on scene. Alexis -- a 2016 Milton High School graduate -- was then pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
MILTON, FL
First Coast News

Crews extinguish fire at paper mill in Fernandina Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire was extinguished at a paper mill in Fernandina Beach Thursday morning, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. At 8:04 a.m. on Dec. 29, units from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire at WestRock, located at 600 N. 8th Street.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man dies in crash on New Year’s Eve after speeding driver runs red light

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Action News Jax

The 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast will hosted in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — On Jan. 13, Florida Blue will be hosting a breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr. This event will be at the Prime Osborn Convention on 1000 Water Street. For more information people can visit the website https://specialevents.coj.net/Special-Events/Martin-Luther-King-Jr-Breakfast.aspx. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

