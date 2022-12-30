Read full article on original website
Canadian Country Legend Ian Tyson Dies at 89
Canadian music icon, Ian Tyson, died on Thursday (Dec. 29) at the age of 89. His family confirmed the news of his passing in an official press release. It stated he passed away from ongoing health complications after having spent his final days at his southern Alberta ranch. Tyson was...
Canadian Folk Singer Ian Tyson Has Passed Away at 89 Years Old
In the world of folk music, there are few acts as revered as Ian Tyson. As one half of the duo Ian and Sylvia, alongside former wife Sylvia Tyson, Ian established himself as a folk legend in his home nation of Canada. Part-time rancher and part-time singer, Ian truly embodied the lifestyle and mantras that his infectious songs shared with generations.
Ian Tyson, of Renowned ’60s Folk Duo Ian and Sylvia, Dies at 89
Ian Tyson, a towering figure in Canadian music who found his greatest renown as half of the ’60s folk-singing duo Ian and Sylvia, died Thursday at 89. The cause of death was attributed to “ongoing health complications.” Ian and Sylvia’s most famous song, the Tyson-penned “Four Strong Winds,” released in 1963, became a folk standard. It has been covered by dozens of artists over the last six decades, among them Neil Young (on his “Comes a Time” album), Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, John Denver, Teenage Fanclub, the Carter Family, Marianne Faithful, Waylon Jennings, Bobby Bare, Gillian Welch and Conor Oberst. In...
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album
Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Who Will Replace Taylor Hawkins? Foo Fighters Unveils Future Without Original Drummer
Foo Fighters formally announced it would continue as a band even after Taylor Hawkins' passing. Foo Fighters lost its drummer when Hawkins passed away in March. The musician died at the age of 50 while the band was preparing ahead of its Colombia tour. On its social media accounts, Foo...
Davy Jones Once Sang The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ When He Was 35,000 Feet Off the Ground
Davy Jones discussed the way people reacted the time he performed The Monkees' "Daydream Believer" 35,000 above the ground.
Shortly After Announcing His Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis, Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green Dead at 45
Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green passed away on December 31, days after news broke that he was battling stage 4 cancer. He passed away in his sleep, according to the release. A friend of Green’s, Marco Collins, shared the news on social media. “I honestly hate having to give...
5 Musicians Who Mysteriously Disappeared
There are certain mysteries in music that haunt in the background of songs or in the silence between tracks. When it comes to musicians, a bright spotlight can cast dark shadows, places to hide, escape, and disappear altogether. Often unexplainable, almost always unfathomable, and mostly untraceable, here are five musicians...
Bob Nalbandian Cause of Death: Famed Heavy Metal Journalist Remembered After Passing
Bob Nalbandian, a renowned producer and journalist in the metal music scene, has died. He was 58. Nalbandian's cousin first confirmed his death in a statement, saying that he died Friday in Redding, California. The family member added, according to Deadline, that he passed away following his battle against cancer.
The Beatles Song That Was Originally Written for a Different Artist
Paul McCartney often lent his songwriting talents to other artists, but one of his songs came back to The Beatles after it was never used
Fred White Dies: Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer During Band’s Heyday Was 67
Fred White, who played drummer for the Grammy-winning R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire during its 1970s and early-’80s heyday including such classic songs as “September” and “Shining Star,” has died. He was 67. His brother and bandmate Verdine White announced on social media that White was found dead on New Year’s morning. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddy’ White,” he wrote (see the post below). “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now with the angels.” Related Story Hollywood & Media...
De La Soul Announces Full Catalog to Hit Streaming Services on March 3
De La Soul announced on March 3, 2023, their whole discography will be accessible via all streaming services and digital shops. De La Soul’s catalog, which includes the albums 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), De La Soul Is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000), and AOI: Bionix (2002), will be made available to fans on all streaming platforms for the first time ever (2001). The group will also issue limited edition vinyl, CDs, and cassettes through their label AOI and through Chrysalis Records as part of this historic release.
Getting to Know VX, The Artist Behind Hit "All I Need"
You will recognize VX from his signature neon mask, with a V on one eye and an X on the other. VX grew up partly in India and partly in New York. In New York, VX decided to study advanced biology and business in college. Unlike the stereotypical narrative of the artist who struggled through school, VX excelled in school. However, music remained the only thing that gave his life purpose.
Taylor Swift New Album 2023: 'Anti-Hero' Singer Releasing THIS Before Start of 'Eras' Tour
There is big news for Taylor Swift fans because it has been said that she will release an album in 2023. This follows the triumph of her tenth album, "Midnights," which smashed several records across the history of music and was released in October. Due to her popularity in 2022,...
Grammy winner and producer Ben Harper shares struggles and emotions in his music
Los Angeles rocker and multiple Grammy winner Ben Harper has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music business for nearly 30 years. Recently, the sound of Harper's guitar called out to popstar Harry Styles, who invited him to record and tour with him. Jamie Yuccas recently sat down with Harper at the music store that's been run by his family for generations.
Simply Red announces ‘sad news’ as band member quits after 19 years
Simply Red have announced the “sad news” that Dave Clayton has quit the band.The star has played the keyboard for the band, fronted by Mick Hucknall, since 2003.Throughout his time with the group, Clayton toured the world, but has now made the decision to step down he no longer wants to travel.The band’s official Instagram page wrote on Saturday (31 December): ”Sad news for Simply Red. Our dear friend and colleague Dave Clayton has announced that he no longer wishes to tour and is inevitably leaving the band. “We fully respect his decision. Touring is a challenge even for...
‘Jeopardy!’ blasted for ‘blasphemous’ exclusion of rock band in key category
Oh, “Jeopardy!” is in treble again. Music fans are wailing after the quiz show’s writers failed to mention a popular rock group on Thursday’s episode. Host Ken Jennings revealed the categories during the first round of gameplay — one of which was “Classic Flute Rock.” None of the questions pertained to the British band Jethro Tull, where frontman Ian Anderson is known for his flute prowess. The snub left “Jeopardy!” viewers with lots of questions. “No Jethro Tull in the Flute Rock category?? Are you crazy or just ill informed??” one user harped at the show on Twitter. “Seems blasphemous to have a ‘flute...
