ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Santa Maria’s Rec & Parks Leader Reflects on Lengthy Tenure

With more than 40 years working for the city of Santa Maria, Alex Posada still gets a thrill at what the job of Recreation and Parks Department job brings on a daily basis. “It’s really just that every day I come in I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen that day. I know in my mind what I’m supposed to get done that day, and then things just come up,” said Posada, director of the department since 1993.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Dianne Tuttle of Santa Barbara

In the wee hours of Nov. 28, 2022 Dianne Tuttle, Tuttle, Queen Tut, Mrs. T stepped out of this life and moved on to another adventure, hopefully joining her recently passed cat, Eli Thunderfoot. She wanted no service, nor an obituary. Tough beans, Ma. Dianne stepped into the Goleta Union...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Driver Critically Injured in Crash Off Highway 101 Near Los Alamos

A woman was airlifted to the hospital on Tuesday after being critically injured in a vehicle crash south of Los Alamos, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said. The vehicle crashed about 20 feet off the roadway of Highway 101 near the Highway 154 interchange at 7:13 a.m., he said.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Noozhawk

NWS Issues Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Rainstorm

With this week’s rainstorm, “significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar,” the National Weather Service said when issuing a Flood Watch Tuesday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible throughout Santa Barbara County from late Wednesday afternoon through...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Politically Speaking, Will 2023 Be Same Old Same Old?

Will 2023 be any different politically than years past? To answer that question, we should reflect on history. Prior to each election political wannabes ask the same question: “Are you any better off today than you were two years ago?” So, are we? And the incumbents say, “Everything is fine.”
LOMPOC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy