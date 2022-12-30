Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Gauchos Close Out The Old Year With Big Second Half Against UC San Diego
Old acquaintance was not forgot on this New Year’s Eve for the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team. The Gauchos, who were upset at UC San Diego in last year’s league opener, avoided another eve of destruction on Saturday by rallying in the second half for an 82-61 victory at the Thunderdome.
Noozhawk
Up to 5 Inches of Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County This Week
Santa Barbara County can expect moderate to heavy rainfall most of this week, which could lead to significant runoff into local reservoirs as well as urban flooding, officials say. This week’s storms are expected to cause Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River — at 57.3% of capacity on...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria’s Rec & Parks Leader Reflects on Lengthy Tenure
With more than 40 years working for the city of Santa Maria, Alex Posada still gets a thrill at what the job of Recreation and Parks Department job brings on a daily basis. “It’s really just that every day I come in I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen that day. I know in my mind what I’m supposed to get done that day, and then things just come up,” said Posada, director of the department since 1993.
Noozhawk
Car Crashes, Explosions and a Zebra Are Among Noozhawk’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Looking back at 2022, Noozhawk’s most-read stories of the year include reports on a fatal car crash, a home invasion, a wildfire, a tsunami advisory, Santa Barbara business controversies and the tragic end to a search for a missing hiker. The following is a list of the 10 most-read...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Heralds Arrival of First Baby of 2023
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is announcing the arrival of the first babies of the new year. Por Soua (Paw-Shoo-Uh) and Grayson Peters of Goleta welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rose, into the world at 3:33 a.m. New Years Day, Jan. 1, 2023, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Rose...
Noozhawk
Dianne Tuttle of Santa Barbara
In the wee hours of Nov. 28, 2022 Dianne Tuttle, Tuttle, Queen Tut, Mrs. T stepped out of this life and moved on to another adventure, hopefully joining her recently passed cat, Eli Thunderfoot. She wanted no service, nor an obituary. Tough beans, Ma. Dianne stepped into the Goleta Union...
Noozhawk
John Michael Schmechel, 1926-2022, and Mary Lucille Schmechel, 1928-2020, of Santa Barbara
Every morning as long as we can remember, our dad read the obituaries before any other part of the newspaper, before the news or editorials or sports; he did the same with the Santa Barbara Independent. So when our mom died on Aug. 31, 2020, and our then- 94-year-old dad...
Noozhawk
Driver Critically Injured in Crash Off Highway 101 Near Los Alamos
A woman was airlifted to the hospital on Tuesday after being critically injured in a vehicle crash south of Los Alamos, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said. The vehicle crashed about 20 feet off the roadway of Highway 101 near the Highway 154 interchange at 7:13 a.m., he said.
Noozhawk
Former Cabrillo High School Athletic Director Files Civil Lawsuit Against Student, Parents
The former athletic director at Cabrillo High School has filed a civil lawsuit in Santa Barbara County Superior Court against a family who accused Gary West of physically assaulting a student. West, former athletic director and interim football coach, initially filed the lawsuit in early August and submitted an amended...
Noozhawk
Macy’s Will Be Out of La Cumbre Plaza by 2028 as Housing Plans Roil Santa Barbara
Macy’s in Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza shopping center won’t be around after 2028. The loss of the iconic department store is one of the changes in store for La Cumbre Plaza, a 31-acre site at the center of a community controversy over housing, planning and transportation.
Noozhawk
NWS Issues Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Rainstorm
With this week’s rainstorm, “significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar,” the National Weather Service said when issuing a Flood Watch Tuesday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible throughout Santa Barbara County from late Wednesday afternoon through...
Noozhawk
Rain Ushers Out 2022; New Year’s Day to Bring Brief Break in Wet Weather
A fast-moving storm soaked Santa Barbara County on Saturday, providing a wet ending to 2022 and setting the stage for a rainy first week of 2023. Rain began falling on Saturday afternoon and was expected to drop 1 to 2 inches but be done late Saturday night, according to Mike Wofford with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: Politically Speaking, Will 2023 Be Same Old Same Old?
Will 2023 be any different politically than years past? To answer that question, we should reflect on history. Prior to each election political wannabes ask the same question: “Are you any better off today than you were two years ago?” So, are we? And the incumbents say, “Everything is fine.”
